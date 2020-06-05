 Friday, June 5, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TDOT Contractor To Implement New Traffic Pattern On I-75 North At I-24 West Split

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will establish a new traffic pattern on I-75 North that will affect traffic coming up from Georgia and traffic merging from the Tennessee Welcome Center and Exit 1 (East Ridge). The work to set up the new traffic pattern will occur on Sunday and Monday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Once the traffic pattern is modified, the location of I-75 North at the split to I-24 West will move approximately ¼ mile to the south. The reconfiguration will be accomplished by adding solid/continuous lane striping to separate I-75 and I-24 travel lanes and relocating the overhead sign to reflect the new traffic pattern. This will not change the physical layout of the split at this time but will require traffic to negotiate a new, earlier decision point for drivers on I-75 North wishing to go to I-24 West.  Traffic will continue to depart I-75 North from the left to go to I-24 West.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is the first of a two-part operation to facilitate the next phase of construction on the interchange modification project. The second part of this traffic operation is scheduled to occur later this summer and will consist of shifting I-75 North traffic to a newly constructed interstate ramp to the east of the I-75 mainline. 

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6-million I-75/I-24 interchange modification design-build project, which is slated for completion in summer 2021. For more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 27 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 50,621 - up from 49,847 - an increase of 774. Hospitalizations are at 8,646 - up 89 since Thursday. Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 438, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


