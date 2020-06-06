Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, NORMA JEAN
2310 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ADAMS, DANIEL TREMAINE
5549 LYNBROOK LANDING VIRGINIA BEACH, 23462
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ALLEN, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BALL, STACEY LYNN
102 STONY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE
3622 CONNER ST Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
1416 MANA LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD, APT 311 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BROWN, WILLIAM LEE
780 NORTH AVE.
ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
824 SYLVAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CAMPBELL, JESSICA
8472 OLD HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
CAMPBELL, RICHARD DARIUS
300 WEST MIDVILLE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
CHAIN, TYSHAILA N
727 E11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042626
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ELLIOT, DANNY RAY
2294 HIGHWAY 116 CARYVILLE, 37714
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
EUBANKS, STEPHANIE DANIELLE
3010 GEORGETOWN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GIBSON, ANDREW D
121 Goodson Ave Chattanooga, 374054721
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
3814 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30605
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
GONZALEZ MENDEZ, LUIS
1601 EAST 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRASHAM, ELIZABETH
1786 LYLE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLCOMB, PATRICIA A
9133 PLEASANT LANE OOTELWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HOUSTON, ANDREA M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, JAMES WESLEY
6529 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, PERNELL BRADFORD
2919 SHERMAN STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
KELLY, WILLIAM EUGENE
1168 WEAVER BRANCH ROAD BLUFF CITY, 37618
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNIGHT, JAMES TYRONE
90 PARK STREET APT 107 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
MELVIN, STEPHAN CORYELL
1664 GREENDALE WAY #316 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
2003 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
OTT, RYAN LEE
203 LANCASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
PLATTEN, SEAN PATRICK
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
10330 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
IMPROPER DISPLAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROSS, DAYN MARTRELL
5225 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102032
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMS, JAMES B
3959 FARRELL DRIVE CINNCINNATI, 45211
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
SMITH, MARCAS LEE
800 JOHN EXUM PARKWAY JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPLAWN, JULIA
8512 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
STUART, ERIK MICHAEL
112 CASSIN NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, WILLIE JAMES
4742 B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
TOMLIN, MICAH E
6307 TUDOR LANE HIXSON, 373432871
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VARGAS-LOARCA, LUCIA FLORIDALMA
2110 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBB, CASSANDRA DENISE
2709 CITICO AVE APT S5 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
1025 WEST 37ST APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, NORMA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
|
|BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CAMPBELL, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, RICHARD DARIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOT, DANNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, ANDREW D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|GRASHAM, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLCOMB, PATRICIA A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, PERNELL BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MELVIN, STEPHAN CORYELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
|
|PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PLATTEN, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER DISPLAY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MARCAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPLAWN, JULIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|STUART, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, CASSANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|