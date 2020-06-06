 Saturday, June 6, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, NORMA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BROWN, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAMPBELL, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CAMPBELL, RICHARD DARIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
ELLIOT, DANNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
GIBSON, ANDREW D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
GRASHAM, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLCOMB, PATRICIA A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JOHNSON, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JONES, PERNELL BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
MELVIN, STEPHAN CORYELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PLATTEN, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER DISPLAY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, MARCAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPLAWN, JULIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
STUART, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, CASSANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


