Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE

2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICIATION TO MAKE FALSE

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON

1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL

883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DITTO, BRADLEY M

5235 MOODY SAWYER RF HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL

4415 Drummond Dr Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

FORD, TODD DAVID

8654 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GOODMAN, JUSTIN MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRAY, RONALD HORTON3218 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH---HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #8 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, CRYSTAL NICOLE3215 Plaza Cir Chattanooga, 374191527Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM2205 CURBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054556Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MANNING, JOSHUA AARON7234 SNAPDRAGON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAYS, JUSTINA532 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, JOSHUA LEE5675 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---RICE, REGINALD LAMARHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN1703 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, GERALD DEWAYNE510 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN107 COKE OVEN RD Soddy Daisy, 373795009Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE2710 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE908 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)FAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMPSON, CRAIG JARROD4212 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK2201 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION - AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENVIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHVIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHVIOLATION OF PROBATION - STALKING---WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

