Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE
2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICIATION TO MAKE FALSE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON
1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
DILL, BARRY LEE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DITTO, BRADLEY M
5235 MOODY SAWYER RF HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
4415 Drummond Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
FORD, TODD DAVID
8654 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GOODMAN, JUSTIN MATTHEW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAY, RONALD HORTON
3218 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN
11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #8 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, CRYSTAL NICOLE
3215 Plaza Cir Chattanooga, 374191527
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KITCHEN, WILLIAM ADAM
2205 CURBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054556
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MANNING, JOSHUA AARON
7234 SNAPDRAGON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYS, JUSTINA
532 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
5675 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
1703 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, GERALD DEWAYNE
510 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN
107 COKE OVEN RD Soddy Daisy, 373795009
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE
2710 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
908 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMPSON, CRAIG JARROD
4212 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
2201 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD
3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - STALKING
---
WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE
3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
