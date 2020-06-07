Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes.

The group said on its Facebook page:

"Mowbray would like our community know some changes that have happened in the past couple of months due to COVID19. Due to the ongoing pandemic Hamilton County EMS, the Medical Director for HCEMS and the volunteer agencies have stopped fire departments from being called to most medical calls. CPRs and major traumas are an exception of course. But this also means that if you are having difficultly breathing but still conscious the fire departments cannot respond.

"Today there was a call less than 3 minutes from our station for someone having trouble breathing due to other medical conditions. We were NOT called. Our department is staffed with EMRs, EMTs and even paramedics. All who are trained very well on COVID.

"This citizen had to wait over 18 mins while having trouble breathing for an ambulance when we could have been there in less than 5 minutes to give this citizen oxygen.

"Due to Mowbray being so far from any ambulance in the county we always respond to start taking care of our community. We are very saddened by this change and want our community to know this is not due to us. We are unable to respond to calls unless we are dispatched and dispatch has been given this new criteria to use.

"Please continue to bare with us during this time. Please know we are here to help still and will answer any and every call we are given. Thank you!"