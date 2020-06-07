 Sunday, June 7, 2020 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes.

The group said on its Facebook page:

"Mowbray would like our community know some changes that have happened in the past couple of months due to COVID19. Due to the ongoing pandemic Hamilton County EMS, the Medical Director for HCEMS and the volunteer agencies have stopped fire departments from being called to most medical calls. CPRs and major traumas are an exception of course. But this also means that if you are having difficultly breathing but still conscious the fire departments cannot respond.

"Today there was a call less than 3 minutes from our station for someone having trouble breathing due to other medical conditions. We were NOT called. Our department is staffed with EMRs, EMTs and even paramedics. All who are trained very well on COVID.

"This citizen had to wait over 18 mins while having trouble breathing for an ambulance when we could have been there in less than 5 minutes to give this citizen oxygen.

"Due to Mowbray being so far from any ambulance in the county we always respond to start taking care of our community. We are very saddened by this change and want our community to know this is not due to us. We are unable to respond to calls unless we are dispatched and dispatch has been given this new criteria to use.

"Please continue to bare with us during this time. Please know we are here to help still and will answer any and every call we are given. Thank you!"


June 7, 2020

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

June 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 6, 2020

2 Shot Saturday Afternoon On Water Street


Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE 2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A man and a woman were severely injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon on Water Street. There was no information on the suspect, and the two victims were taken to a local hospital. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes. The group said on its Facebook page: "Mowbray would like our community know some changes that have happened in the past couple of months due to COVID19. Due to the ongoing pandemic ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE 2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICIATION TO MAKE FALSE 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) --- BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON 1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors