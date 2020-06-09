 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wilkerson Faces Sentencing Range Of 235-293 Months In "Cream Scheme"; His Attorney Asks Home Confinement, Probation Instead

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Wayne Wilkerson is facing a sentencing range of 235-293 months for his role in the "Cream Scheme" in which prosecutors said private and U.S. military insurance programs were bilked out of millions of dollars.

His Gainesville, Fla., attorneys are asking instead that he get home confinement and then probation.

Wilkerson and four others who were found guilty by Judge Sandy Mattice were set to have been sentenced on Monday.

The sentencing has been delayed and it now will be held in Winchester, Tn.

The recommended sentencing range from the federal probation office for Wilkerson is based on a loss over $25 million, a scheme with 10 or more victims, a loss to a government agency in excess of $7 million, and his leadership role in the offense.

Attorneys Mark Thomas and Seth Schwartz said when Wilkerson and Brian Kurtz were setting up the operation they consulted multiple healthcare attorneys. They also relied on agreements with four different pharmacies, it was stated.

The scheme operated for nine months before insurors began halting payments for compounded medications after many had been billed at exorbitant rates.

The request for a downward sentencing variance for Wilkerson says, "The fast-expanding operation eventually outgrew compliance controls."

The attorneys said Wilkerson has lost both Karma Medical Spa and Top Tier Medical and was forced to sell his house and liquidate his assets in order to pay for his defense. Prosecutors said earlier that Wilkerson made over $14 million from the scheme.

Wilkerson has no savings and is living "paycheck to paycheck," it was stated.

The attorneys said he is considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

They said he has "endured having family and close friends testify against him. He lives with the guilt of pulling his soon-to-be-wife and close friends into legal jeopardy and he feels responsible for their current circumstances."

The attorneys said the crime could not be replicated because the compounded medications are no longer reimbursed.

It says Wilkerson now works for a real estate developer, who said taking him from his business would be "devastating" to the firm.

Other defendants, Kasey Nicholson, Michael Chatfield, Billy Hindmon and Jayson Montgomery, also are seeking home confinement or probation. 

Attorney Brian O'Shaugnessy said Ms. Nicholson has been "financially devastated." He said she liquidated the last of her IRA to pay prior counsel. Ms. Nicholson’s commissions were $938,740, of which she paid $204,000 to Matthew Perkins.

Montgomery is facing 63-73 months and Hindmon 37-46 months. The judge is able to deviate from the sentencing range.

Chatfield raked in $5.4 million. Hindmon’s commissions were $1,031,296, and Montgomery’s commissions were $337,068.

Prosecutor Perry Piper said earlier that the government would be asking for forfeitures of illicit earnings from the defendants in the case in which individuals were recruited to order creams that were billed to insurance at rates up to $15,000 a jar.

Prosecutors Piper and Franklin Clark said Wilkerson made over $14 million from the scheme and Chatfield raked in $5.4 million. They said Chatfield also got $1.5 million for passing on his "book of business" to Jimmy Collins. Collins and his wife, Ashley, formerly lived at Birchwood, but moved to San Diego. They were also arrested in the healthcare fraud and are awaiting trial. Ashley Collins asked to be tried separately, but that motion was denied.

They said insurance companies and Tricare paid a total of roughly $35 million for the compounded medications in the locally-based scheme. Private insurance paid roughly $22 million for prescriptions written by Candace Michele Craven, Toni Dobson, and Suzy Vergot.


June 9, 2020

Signal Mountain Approves Budget With No Tax Increase; Pool To Be Open On Limited Basis; Games To Be Allowed On Ball Fields With Restrictions

June 9, 2020

June 9, 2020

Committal Services Resume At Chattanooga National Cemetery

June 9, 2020

June 9, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Signal Mountain’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget was approved on first reading at the commission meeting Monday, June 8. The property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.8866 for every $100 of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga National Cemetery will resume committal services for families who are interring their loved ones on Tuesday. “We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN 3612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)



Signal Mountain Approves Budget With No Tax Increase; Pool To Be Open On Limited Basis; Games To Be Allowed On Ball Fields With Restrictions

Signal Mountain’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget was approved on first reading at the commission meeting Monday, June 8. The property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.8866 for every $100 of assessed value. The budget was described as conservative with an absence of capital projects. It does include a 1.5 percent cost of living raise for employees, a change to two observed paid ... (click for more)

Committal Services Resume At Chattanooga National Cemetery

Chattanooga National Cemetery will resume committal services for families who are interring their loved ones on Tuesday. “We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Chattanooga National Cemetery,” said Cemetery Director Deborah Kendrick. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military ... (click for more)

Opinion

America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, “I will pray for you”, but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


