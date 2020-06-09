Tedrick Walker, 27, Dies From Injuries Received In Monday Night Shooting

Tedrick Walker, 27, has died from injuries he received when he was shot Monday night on Jeffrey Lane.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Jeffrey Lane. They located Walker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.