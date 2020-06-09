Shannon Whitfield To Stay In Charge Of Walker County Government

Walker County voters on Tuesday chose to keep current Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield in charge of county government.
He was elected as the chairman of a new five-member board and will act in the capacity as a county manager. He ran as a Republican and there were no Democratic or Independent candidates.
Commissioner Whitfield had 5,813 votes, while Matt Harris received 4,384 and Perry Lamb 968.
Commissioner Whitfield got more than 50 percent of the vote.
In Tuesday's primary election on the Republican side, Robert Blakemore won for District 1, William Askew for District 2, and Robert Stultz for District 4. Brian P. Hart was the lone Republican in District 3.
The general election on Nov. 3 will feature Mr. Blakemore against Democrat John R. McDonald in District 1, Mr. Askew against Democrat Tyrone A. Davis in District 2, and Mr. Stultz against Democrat Hakie Lyndel Shropshire in District 3.
The inaugural group takes office Jan. 1, 2021.
Dale Wilson beat Lindsay Bradford in a School Board race.
SPLOST passed 9,069 to 4,359.
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, CHAIRPERSON
Matt Harris 39.27% 4,384 votes
Perry Lamb 8.67% 968 votes
Shannon Whitfield 52.06% 5,813 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 1
Robert Blakemore 64.87% 1,145 votes
James Hill 35.13% 620 votes
3 of 3 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 2
William Askew 65.73% 2,098 votes
Marcus Veazey 34.27% 1,094 votes
3 of 3 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 4
Daryl Massey 21.33% 661 votes
Mike Nowlin 11.87% 368 votes
Alan Painter 22.94% 711 votes
Alan Slaven 8.81% 273 votes
Robert Stultz 35.04% 1,086 votes
6 of 6 Precincts reporting
(R) COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, POST 4
Lindsay Bradford 38.54% 3,887 votes
Dale Wilson 61.46% 6,199 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting
2020 SPLOST
Yes 67.54% 9,069 votes
No 32.33% 4,359 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting