Shannon Whitfield To Stay In Charge Of Walker County Government

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Walker County voters on Tuesday chose to keep current Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield in charge of county government.
 
He was elected as the chairman of a new five-member board and will act in the capacity as a county manager. He ran as a Republican and there were no Democratic or Independent candidates.
 
Commissioner Whitfield had 5,813 votes, while Matt Harris received 4,384 and Perry Lamb 968.
Commissioner Whitfield got more than 50 percent of the vote.
 
In Tuesday's primary election on the Republican side, Robert Blakemore won for District 1, William Askew for District 2, and Robert Stultz for District 4. Brian P. Hart was the lone Republican in District 3.
 
The general election on Nov. 3 will feature Mr. Blakemore against Democrat John R. McDonald in District 1, Mr. Askew against Democrat Tyrone A. Davis in District 2, and Mr. Stultz against Democrat Hakie Lyndel Shropshire in District 3. 
 
The inaugural group takes office Jan. 1, 2021.
 
Dale Wilson beat Lindsay Bradford in a School Board race.

SPLOST passed 9,069 to 4,359.

(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, CHAIRPERSON
Matt Harris 39.27% 4,384 votes
Perry Lamb 8.67% 968 votes
Shannon Whitfield 52.06% 5,813 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 1
Robert Blakemore 64.87% 1,145 votes
James Hill 35.13% 620 votes
3 of 3 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 2
William Askew 65.73% 2,098 votes
Marcus Veazey 34.27% 1,094 votes
3 of 3 Precincts reporting
(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 4
Daryl Massey 21.33% 661 votes
Mike Nowlin 11.87% 368 votes
Alan Painter 22.94% 711 votes
Alan Slaven 8.81% 273 votes
Robert Stultz 35.04% 1,086 votes
6 of 6 Precincts reporting
(R) COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, POST 4
Lindsay Bradford 38.54% 3,887 votes
Dale Wilson 61.46% 6,199 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting
2020 SPLOST
Yes 67.54% 9,069 votes
No 32.33% 4,359 votes
11 of 11 Precincts reporting

June 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON 7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ...

Veteran Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis apparently held off a challenge from state Rep. Colton Moore in Tuesday's election. With 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Senator Mullis had ...

Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a sheriff's deputy's car, then leading authorities in a pursuit. Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were involved in the pursuit ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON 7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD 3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ...

Jeff Mullis Apparently Turns Back Challenge From Colton Moore

Veteran Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis apparently held off a challenge from state Rep. Colton Moore in Tuesday's election. With 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Senator Mullis had 10,945 votes to 5,846 for Rep. Moore. Todd Noblitt had 2,189 votes.

Where Is America’s Joseph?

Unchartered waters. This is where I would suggest America is as a nation and people, as we continue to sail onward into the stormy waters ahead. While our world has previously faced pandemics and world wars, which took many times more lives, never before have we found ourselves facing such an overwhelming set of problems, with such a lack of wise leadership to solve them. Regardless ...

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I'll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America's tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to "dismantle" the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency "disaster" ...

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ...

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ...


