Shannon Whitfield To Stay In Charge Of Walker County Government

Walker County voters on Tuesday chose to keep current Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield in charge of county government.

He was elected as the chairman of a new five-member board and will act in the capacity as a county manager. He ran as a Republican and there were no Democratic or Independent candidates.

Commissioner Whitfield got more than 50 percent of the vote. Commissioner Whitfield had 5,813 votes, while Matt Harris received 4,384 and Perry Lamb 968.Commissioner Whitfield got more than 50 percent of the vote.

In Tuesday's primary election on the Republican side, Robert Blakemore won for District 1, William Askew for District 2, and Robert Stultz for District 4. Brian P. Hart was the lone Republican in District 3.

The general election on Nov. 3 will feature Mr. Blakemore against Democrat John R. McDonald in District 1, Mr. Askew against Democrat Tyrone A. Davis in District 2, and Mr. Stultz against Democrat Hakie Lyndel Shropshire in District 3.

The inaugural group takes office Jan. 1, 2021.

Dale Wilson beat Lindsay Bradford in a School Board race.

SPLOST passed 9,069 to 4,359.

(R) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, CHAIRPERSON

Matt Harris 39.27% 4,384 votes

Perry Lamb 8.67% 968 votes

Shannon Whitfield 52.06% 5,813 votes

11 of 11 Precincts reporting