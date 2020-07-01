County Commissioner Geter Proposes 12-Member Equity Task Force

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter is proposing that the commission set up a 12-member Equity Task Force.

She said at a meeting of the Equity and Diversity Committee, "It would be a way to look at systematic inequality."

This is, she said, "a way for us to step up to the issues of the day and engage the public."

Commissioner Geter said many local neighborhoods are welcoming, "but certainly they are not for every person. How do we fix that?"

She said the task force goal would be "insuring that all of Hamilton County is welcoming and thriving and equipping everyone for success."

Commissioner Geter said the top focus would be criminal justice and law enforcement. Other areas would include education, housing and health. She said encouraging home ownership would be a key part of the effort.

She suggested using a third party "to develop a diversity matrix to secure the 12 members." She said, "That seems to be the fairest way."

Commissioner Warren Mackey asked for time for all commission members to be able to provide their input on the idea. They will have until July 15.