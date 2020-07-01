Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

Man Who Was Pulled From Burning Apartment At Rustic Village North Apartments Is In Critical Condition

Chattanooga Is 23rd In New City Freedom Index

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday , granting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers. He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health ... (click for more)

A man who was pulled by citizens from his burning apartment at the Rustic Village North Apartments on Tuesday afternoon is in critical condition. His apartment was where the fire originated. ... (click for more)