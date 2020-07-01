Governor Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General, Georgia Health Commissioner To Visit Dalton To Urge Mask Wearing

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Vice Admiral and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will take part in a "Wear a Mask" flyaround tour of Georgia on Thursday.

The first stop in the tour encouraging everyone to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the July Fourth Weekend will be in Dalton.

A press conference will be at Hamilton Medical Center at 9 a.m.

Governor Kemp, Surgeon General Adams and Dr. Toomey later in the day will visit Augusta and Brunswick.

Georgia state health officials on Wednesday reported there have been 2,827 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Tuesday.



The confirmed cases are now at 84,237 - up from 81,291 - an increase of 2,946.



Hospitalizations are at 11,275 - up 224 since Monday.



Whitfield County has 51 new cases for a total of 1,152 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 57 have been hospitalized.