 Saturday, July 11, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Twin-Engine Plane Crashed At Honors Course On The Fourth, But Almost No One Knew Or Would Discuss

Saturday, July 11, 2020

A twin-engine plane crashed at the Honors Course in Ooltewah on the Fourth of July. But almost no one knew about it or would discuss it afterward.

There was no news coverage.

Photos and video taken by passersby show the plane with one wing in the water. It appears the wing is crumpled and the pontoons are bent under the fuselage. The plane was apparently quickly removed from the site.

Those living in the Savannah Bay area say the plane is owned by EMJ Corporation official James H. "Jay" Jolley and that he flies it often around the bay.

Mr. Jolley did not return a phone call.

Flight records show the Aircam that Mr. Jolley bought in 2013 and took 21 months to build from a kit took off at the Collegedale Airport and first landed in the water near Chester Frost Park.

It then flies toward the prestigious Honors Course, where it went down just at the edge of the water.

Collegedale Airport officials said they knew nothing of the crash.

Staff members at the Honors Course were mum.

Several days later, Peter Knudson of the National Transportation Safety Board said, "We are aware of this event. It’s not clear yet whether there is substantial damage to the airplane. If there is, it will be classified as an accident and we will open an investigation." 

Mr. Knudson said such incidents need to be reported to the agency if there is "substantial" damage to the plane or "substantial" injury to the occupants.

No preliminary report on a crash at the Honors Course has yet been filed by the NTSB.

A Savannah Bay resident said, "I have personally seen this aircraft fly dangerously low, and land in heavily populated areas of Harrison Bay and Savannah Bay. Just in the past few months, this aircraft did multiple touch and goes on Savannah Bay while many paddle boarders, swimmers, and boaters were forced to part ways of the craft.  I certainly am not an aviation expert and possibly this pilot has the legal grounds to fly in this way, but it is dangerous none the less."


July 11, 2020

Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

July 11, 2020

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

July 11, 2020

Georgia Reports 3,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths


Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. ... (click for more)

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 114,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,190. There have been 2,996 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. He said, "The incident started at the jail and continued on to Miller Park. Rather than involve two agencies, the Sheriff's Office will take the lead on it." The sheriff said city police ... (click for more)

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared Disaster Areas Under Tennessee law The Commissioner is authorized to extend the deadline for filing a return whenever the IRS extends, for a group of taxpayers, a federal filing date. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Some time ago The Saturday Funnies started a “CLICK HERE” section at the end of the weekly jokes and stories. With today’s magnificent media, they are easily available and now I find a good half of the “Funnies” that arrive in our emails are videos. This week I received one video that I believe should be shared with everyone in times such as this. Because I am so gleeful over ... (click for more)

Sports

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors