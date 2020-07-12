 Sunday, July 12, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Anti-Mask Protesters Say Studies Support Their View

Sunday, July 12, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
- photo by Joseph Dycus

A group of around 50 people gathered in front of the County Courthouse on Sunday morning said they were protesting the mandatory mask mandate that went into effect on Friday. Some of them bore signs such as “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control.”

Organizer Kristina Charles, a prominent speaker at the event, said, “I organized it because I kept seeing the onslaught of unconstitutional overreach, because it’s criminal to tell people what they can or can’t do and put on their own body. It says in our Tennessee Constitution that they can’t be doing this. I will not tell my kids when they grow up, that I did nothing for their freedom.”

She and many of the other protesters said there are alternative and non-mainstream sources or studies to support their viewpoint.

“I believe they need to do their own research, and they’re only following what the media is telling them to do instead of actually going in and digging and researching on your own what the masks protect you from and the side-effects of wearing a mask,” said Ms. Charles.

One vocal protester handed out statistics about the virus, which showed what were purported to be numbers involving the virus.

She said that she believed people should have a choice over whether or not they want to wear a mask. She personally said she did not want herself or her children to wear one, and would not be frequenting any businesses that requires a mask to enter.

Eugenio Jorge, a Cuban immigrant who has lived in America for decades, said he believed this mandate would contribute to a gradual erosion of liberties, and compared it to what Fidel Castro did in Cuba in the 50’s.

“What I see is the same thing Castro did in Cuba,” said Mr. Jorge. “The first thing he did was take away the weapons, and the second thing he did was using the media to brainwash the population. That’s what they’ve done here. Most people are ill-informed through these channels that are lying and lying about the best president we have ever had since Lincoln.”

Ms. Charles said this protest is just the first of what will be many.

“We are wanting to put together weekly demonstrations, here or in Knoxville or anywhere in Tennessee.”  

 

 

 


B.B. Branton, Longtime Sportswriter With Encyclopedia Knowledge of Wrestling And Tennis, Dies After Lengthy Illness

William "BB" Branton, a longtime sportswriter with an encyclopedic knowledge of wrestling and other sports topics, died Sunday morning after a lengthy illness. A Lookout Mountain native and McCallie School graduate, he was a sports writer for the Chattanooga News Free Press, the Lookout Mountain Mirror and The Chattanoogan.com. He served as the sports information director ... (click for more)

East Ridge Homeowner Shot By Man He Found Going Through His Vehicle

An East Ridge homeowner was shot Sunday morning by a man he found going through his vehicle. East Ridge Police said the incident happened in the 5300 block of Reneau Way. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Police said they did not have a description of him. The homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don't agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don't go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism,

Roy Exum: Voting Season Begins

A most historic and unprecedented election will begin this Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic and may I dare say your vote in our August 6 primary and our November 3 general election has never been as important. It is time for the American people to decide our direction amidst hatred between liberals and conservatives, the stench of an overly biased media, the wrongful death of

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA


