Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LINDSEY

516 HENDERSON ST LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

2307 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045208

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BULLOCH, QUINTEZ

7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

CLARK, JACKSON RICE

7190 GOLDENROD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

----

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

4702 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

DOCKERY, TOBEY JOSHUA

7327 ROYAL HARBOUR CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

----

GATHERS, KENYATA N

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

GILBERT, KATHERINE DENISE

1521 SPRINGVALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

----

GLOVER, BERNEISHA NICOLE

2300 WILSON ST.

4B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----GUERRA, EMILIO8636 EAST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HALL, JAMES LEE7342 SIM ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----HARVEY, GRASON ALEXANDRIA3303 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDISORDERLY CONDUCT----HATLEY, RAY CHARLES2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICEROBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY----HEADRICK, HOUSTON AVERY287 INDIAN TRACE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST----HEULETT, GEORGE R2401 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----IVEY, CATHY DENISE3408 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT----LOCKWOOD, GARY WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY----MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, JUAN PABLO200 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWLICENSE REQUIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE11620 JENKINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----MILES, WILMADINA LORENVIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----MOTT, MARIE RACHEL1615 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDISORDERLY CONDUCT----REDDING, JANIS IMARI7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYDHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROINTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----SANDERS, RENEE JANE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)----SINFUEGO, NARCIAN LYNET77710 EAST BRENAID ROAD APRT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----SOMMERS, AUSTIN FIELD4827 JERSEY PIKE APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----STEVENSON, NORVEL L308 A WHILSH STREET ST LOUIS, 63111Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL----TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ215 WEST NEWBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY----WINDER, ROBERT EDWARD901 BENNETT ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

