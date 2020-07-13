 Monday, July 13, 2020 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, July 13, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LINDSEY
516 HENDERSON ST LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
2307 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BULLOCH, QUINTEZ
7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
CLARK, JACKSON RICE
7190 GOLDENROD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
----
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
4702 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
DOCKERY, TOBEY JOSHUA
7327 ROYAL HARBOUR CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
----
GATHERS, KENYATA N
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
GILBERT, KATHERINE DENISE
1521 SPRINGVALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
----
GLOVER, BERNEISHA NICOLE
2300 WILSON ST.

4B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
GUERRA, EMILIO
8636 EAST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HALL, JAMES LEE
7342 SIM ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HARVEY, GRASON ALEXANDRIA
3303 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
HATLEY, RAY CHARLES
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
HEADRICK, HOUSTON AVERY
287 INDIAN TRACE CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
----
HEULETT, GEORGE R
2401 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
IVEY, CATHY DENISE
3408 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
LOCKWOOD, GARY WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, JUAN PABLO
200 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LICENSE REQUIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
11620 JENKINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
MILES, WILMADINA LORENVIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
MOTT, MARIE RACHEL
1615 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
REDDING, JANIS IMARI
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)
----
SINFUEGO, NARCIAN LYNET
77710 EAST BRENAID ROAD APRT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
SOMMERS, AUSTIN FIELD
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
STEVENSON, NORVEL L
308 A WHILSH STREET ST LOUIS, 63111
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
----
TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN
512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ
215 WEST NEWBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
WINDER, ROBERT EDWARD
901 BENNETT ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

