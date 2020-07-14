 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Demand For Testing And COVID Numbers Rising In Hamilton County; County Has Highest Numbers, Hospitalizations Yet

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Hamilton County health department administrator Becky Barnes on Tuesday reported a record-high 175 new COVID-19 cases in the county for a cumulative of 3,684. She said 1,408 of those cases are active.

“We are seeing an increase in a demand for testing, but this is also an increase in positive cases. There has been a gradual increase in a demand for testing since early July, and that trend is continuing,” said Ms. Barnes. “Yesterday we tested for a one-day record of 968 people at Brainerd High School, and today we have tested for over 1,000.”

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Chattanooga also reached a new high of 78. Only 27 of those are from Hamilton County.

The number of those in Intensive Care remains at 15.

Ms. Barnes said the African American Church Testing Imitative tested over 1,000 people on Saturday and Sunday. Ms. Barnes said that as more tests are being performed, the number of days required to get test results back has also increased.

“We were having a two-day turnaround time, and now it’s three or four days,” said Ms. Barnes. “The lab we’re using is adding additional capacity, and we expect to be back to our shorter turnaround time by the 20th of the month.”

She asked for anyone with symptoms to isolate themselves until they get their results back. Ms. Barnes also mentioned the zip code chart for just today’s results, and she said this chart showed results popping up in all corners of the county, not just one place.

“We don’t want anyone to think their address protects them,” said Ms. Barnes.

As the county has said countless times, Ms. Barnes asked the public to wear a mask. In addition to this, she said washing hands periodically and social distancing help curb the spread of the virus.

“I will say that early response to our mask directive has been very good,” said Ms. Barnes. “When I went to the grocery store today, 100 percent of the people in the grocery store were wearing masks, so that is a great positive reaction to the directive.”

Ms. Barnes said free masks are still available, and the county has requested 100,000 more masks from the state.

Ms. Barnes said around 70 restaurants have had positive cases. She said every kind of business has had positive cases, saying “Wherever people are, we have cases.”

 

 


July 14, 2020

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

July 14, 2020

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

July 14, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,394; 28 More Deaths


Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled ... (click for more)

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,394. There have been 3,054 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled down over his lips walked to the store’s self-checkout area and made a purchase, requesting and receiving $100 cash back from the kiosk. The suspect then walked over to a cashier and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival began with the goal of being one of the greatest car events in America, where car lovers and their families could gather and admire the beauty of classic and historic cars," said event founder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors