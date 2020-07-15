1 Killed In 2 Vehicle Wreck On Snow Hill Road On Tuesday Night

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:20 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8500 block of Snow Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. There has been one confirmed fatality.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.