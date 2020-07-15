Georgia Has Another 3,871 Cases And 37 Deaths; Whitfield Has 109 New Cases And 2 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 127,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,871.There have been 3,091 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 37 more since Tuesday.Hospitalizations are at 14,102 - up 417 since Tuesday.Whitfield County has 109 new cases for a total of 1,978 and two more deaths for a total of 17. Officials said 88 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added five new cases at 389 and two additional deaths for a total of 14.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County holds steady at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has seven new cases for a total of 371 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has an increase of three cases at 84 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 45 new cases for a total of 1,058, and another death for total of 45.Floyd County (Rome) has 784 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 598 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,746 cases and 331 deaths. Cobb County has 7,571 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,980 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 186 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 12,217 cases and has 189 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,195 cases and has 156 deaths.