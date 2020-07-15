 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 95.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has Another 3,871 Cases And 37 Deaths; Whitfield Has 109 New Cases And 2 Deaths

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 127,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,871.

There have been 3,091 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 37 more since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are at 14,102 - up 417 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 109 new cases for a total of 1,978 and two more deaths for a total of 17. Officials said 88 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added five new cases at 389 and two additional deaths for a total of 14.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County holds steady at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has seven new cases for a total of 371 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has an increase of three cases at 84 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 45 new cases for a total of 1,058, and another death for total of 45.

Floyd County (Rome) has 784 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 598 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,746 cases and 331 deaths. Cobb County has 7,571 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,980 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 186 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 12,217 cases and has 189 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,195 cases and has 156 deaths.

July 15, 2020

Chattanooga Police Department To Enforce Pedestrian Traffic Laws

July 15, 2020

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

July 15, 2020

First Defendant Sentenced In "Cream Scheme" Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison


For the safety of pedestrians and the community, Chattanooga Police officers will be enforcing pedestrian traffic laws. Police will be focusing on pedestrians violating the following Tennessee ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, ... (click for more)

The first of five defendants to be sentenced in the "Cream Scheme" has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison. Jayson Montgomery, 39, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice on Wednesday ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Police Department To Enforce Pedestrian Traffic Laws

For the safety of pedestrians and the community, Chattanooga Police officers will be enforcing pedestrian traffic laws. Police will be focusing on pedestrians violating the following Tennessee law: TCA 39-17-307(a) prohibits obstruction of a street or sidewalk and (c) makes the offense a Class C misdemeanor. Incidents of vehicles striking protesters blocking roadways ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 783. Hamilton County cases went up by 114 for a total of 3,798. Tennessee cases went up by 2,273 to a new total of 69,061. Officials said 39,857 have recovered ... (click for more)

Opinion

HCSO And Justice

There have been a lot of arguments from both sides of the isle over the past few months regarding racism, social justice and other topics in reference to law enforcement. All of this is in an effort to either reform or defund law enforcement. Additionally there have been a host of ideas floated from both sides on what actions should be taken. One of the ideas that has been demanded ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! To Selfishness

It was a ‘heavy lift’ some years ago when a “discretionary spending allowance” was lifted away from each of the nine Hamilton County commissioners. It was no more than a “vote for me” ruse in each district. One of the best examples of it is to walk into Orchard Knob Elementary and see this ornate stone bench at the entrance. The name of the commissioner who gave it to the school ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors