IRONMAN Events In Chattanooga Canceled For 2020

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Based on the recent mandate from the city of Chattanooga in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon originally scheduled for Sept. 27 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on Sept. 26, 2021.

Additionally, the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon rescheduled for Aug. 23 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on May 23, 2021. All registered athletes for both triathlons will be receiving an email with further information.

In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future, said IRONMAN officials.


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

First Defendant Sentenced In "Cream Scheme" Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus,

The first of five defendants to be sentenced in the "Cream Scheme" has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison. Jayson Montgomery, 39, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice on Wednesday



Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com and say book contest. There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident,

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273

Hamilton County had one new death Wednesday from the cornoavirus, for a total of 39, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Sixteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 783. Hamilton County cases went up by 114 for a total of 3,798. Tennessee cases went up by 2,273 to a new total of 69,061. Officials said 39,857 have recovered

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I

Vote No To The Discretionary Funds Resolution

Vote No To The Discretionary Funds Resolution

Once again, the subject of discretionary funds rears its ugly head as the county commissioners seek to buy votes and consolidate their power. And once again, it is time for the commissioners who care about sound fiscal policy to say "enough is enough." It is time for this Commission to get it through their collective heads that these taxpayer dollars are not to be used for whatever

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women's Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July


