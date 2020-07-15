IRONMAN Events In Chattanooga Canceled For 2020

Based on the recent mandate from the city of Chattanooga in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon originally scheduled for Sept. 27 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on Sept. 26, 2021.

Additionally, the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon rescheduled for Aug. 23 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on May 23, 2021. All registered athletes for both triathlons will be receiving an email with further information.

In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future, said IRONMAN officials.