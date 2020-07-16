Portion Of Facade Of Hamilton County Jail Falls To Street

A portion of the facade of the Hamilton County Jail fell onto Cherry Street on Thursday.

The facade was believed to have fallen in the early morning before regular business hours on Thursday. The portion of the facade that fell was located approximately 35 feet above the sidewalk. It was roughly four feet wide and was estimated to weigh approximately 85 pounds.

“I want to encourage anyone who may have to work near the jail or may pass down that portion of the sidewalk where the incident occurred to use caution until the proper authorities and structural engineers can assess the situation and make any necessary repairs,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “We all realize the existing jail is over 40 years old and with that age comes periodic maintenance and structural challenges which we must continue to address in a safe and cautious manner."

Hamilton County Jail Maintenance Staff have temporarily closed the sidewalk in front of the jail on Cherry Street. The sidewalk will remain closed to ensure the safety of pedestrians until the structural integrity of the remaining facade can be evaluated.



No injuries were reported.



