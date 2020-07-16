 Thursday, July 16, 2020 96.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Portion Of Facade Of Hamilton County Jail Falls To Street

Thursday, July 16, 2020
A portion of the facade of the Hamilton County Jail fell onto Cherry Street on Thursday. 

The facade was believed to have fallen in the early morning before regular business hours on Thursday. The portion of the facade that fell was located approximately 35 feet above the sidewalk. It was roughly four feet wide and was estimated to weigh approximately 85 pounds.

“I want to encourage anyone who may have to work near the jail or may pass down that portion of the sidewalk where the incident occurred to use caution until the proper authorities and structural engineers can assess the situation and make any necessary repairs,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “We all realize the existing jail is over 40 years old and with that age comes periodic maintenance and structural challenges which we must continue to address in a safe and cautious manner."

Hamilton County Jail Maintenance Staff have temporarily closed the sidewalk in front of the jail on Cherry Street. The sidewalk will remain closed to ensure the safety of pedestrians until the structural integrity of the remaining facade can be evaluated.

No injuries were reported.

 

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. Sonja Sparks presented the budget, saying this represented a 2 percent overall increase, which was subsidized by the CARES Act. She said revenue in general has gone down. Passenger revenue ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


