Police Blotter: Woman In Floral Spandex Gets Keys From Tire Store, But Manager Thwarts Her; Woman Dancing And Disrobing In Street Practices For Atlanta Job

Police checked out a case at Quality Tire at 322 Cherokee Blvd. A manager said an unknown white female entered the store wearing floral spandex and a tank top. He said the suspect was acting very weird. She asked how much two tires were and started inching her way around the counter. The female suspect is seen on video taking a set of keys off the counter and placing them into her bag. The suspect then walks out of the store and around the business. The manager took the battery out of the car and will going to place the vehicle on jack stands so the car could not be stolen after business hours. A video was sent out of the suspect for identification. While an officer was completing his report the woman in floral spandex showed back up on the scene to turn the keys back in. The victim did not wish to prosecute and she was released. The suspect was given a trespass warning about being on the business property.

* * *

A woman at W. 12th Street Court said a white male entered her residence that she recognized as an ex-boyfriend of her neighbor. She said the man left the residence immediately after hearing her dogs bark, which an officer said "leads me to believe that he entered the wrong residence by mistake." Police checked the area and were unable to locate him.



* * *



Police checked out a vehicle fire at 4700 Highway 58. It was found that a minivan was on fire in the American Tax Center parking lot. The driver said she was traveling south on Highway 58 when other drivers were honking and waving at her. She said one man alerted her, "Your vehicle is on fire, stop and get out." She said she stopped in the tax parking lot and exited the vehicle, which was on fire from underneath. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was still leaking fuel and CFD placed catch clothes over the large contaminated area. There were no reported injuries in the incident. The vehicle was towed by Ford's garage. The woman did say the vehicle would not start earlier and it took some time to start.



* * *



Police esponded to the Walmart on Cummings Highway in reference to a theft. A woman said she went through the self check out and applied $100 cash back. She grabbed her purchased items and walked away without taking possession of her cash back. Before exiting the store she realized that she did not get her cash back and went back and found it was gone. Police reviewed video footage at Walmart and observed that the victim did in fact leave the cash back in the dispenser and, as she walked away, an unknown black female walked up and concealed the money. Police were unable to determine features of the suspect's face due to a COVID mask, but she was wearing a light blue shirt with JORDAN on the right arm of the shirt and had long braided hair. The suspect left the parking lot in a maroon vehicle.



* * *



A man said he spent the night at Northpark Hospital while suffering from dehydration. He had a friend spend the night in the room with him. He thinks the man stole his first Verizon debit card out of his pants while he was sleeping because the next morning he had four different withdrawals from his account totaling around $800. The man was not able to provide any video or proof yet that the visitor stole his card. Police asked him to contact them when he does so he can be prosecuted.



* * *



Officers checked out a vandalism report at 5912 Brainerd Road. An employee of Chattanooga Gas was doing work along Brainerd Road. He said a white male with long hair and a beard, wearing American flag shorts, vandalized his equipment. He said the suspect walked up to his equipment while he was standing a ways from it and kicked his equipment into the road. The suspect then walked off. The equipment is expensive and designed to find gas lines underground. Fortunately, the equipment was not damaged. Police searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

* * *



There was a call to a home on School Drive. The victim said her husband left an envelope containing a money order in their mailbox around 10 a.m. to be mailed out and the flag was up. At around 11:30 a,m,, she said her husband discovered that the envelope was gone and the flag was still up, so the mail carrier had not come by yet. Also, she said whoever took it had left a piece of junk mail from Rooms-To-Go, and it was extremely filthy.



* * *



Police responded on a repossessed auto at Battery Heights Apartments, 3401 Campbell St. An officer made contact with a couple who said they returned home from shopping and were bringing groceries in the house when a black tow truck hooked up to their Nissan Sentra. The man said he tried to talk to the tow truck driver. However, he was extremely rude and argumentative. He was unable to see the company that took the vehicle. However, he called his bank for information. It was found that the vehicle was towed by United Auto and there were no records through dispatch of a repossessed auto at the time that the Nissan was taken. The wife said United Auto will be bringing the vehicle back to them.

* * *

On Amin Drive an officer spoke with a woman who was acting as if she was intoxicated. A report from a caller stated that she was taking off her clothes and dancing around. When the officer made contact with her she was fully clothed but not dancing. She said she had been dancing and that she was practicing for a job in Atlanta as a dancer. Upon further investigation the officer found no active warrants and no other reason to detain her further.