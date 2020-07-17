 Friday, July 17, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Block By Block Hospitality Ambassadors About To Begin Patrolling Downtown

Friday, July 17, 2020

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance and Block by Block are looking for new ambassadors for the district.

Executive Director Steve Brookes said Block by Block was awarded the ambassador program, and is looking for an operations manager, team leaders, and clean and hospitality ambassadors. He said the organization hopes to have those slots filled by early August.

“Block by Block's Program Manager and Outreach Support Specialist was also in town this week to do an assessment of the district,” said Brookes. “This assessment will help form the training specific to Chattanooga for the ambassadors to receive during their new hire training.”

The board discussed the ambassador’s job descriptions, equipment, and deployment. They also talked about the ambassador’s role in diffusing situations.

After some discussion, the Downtown Alliance has also selected their new office space. It will be located at 407 Broad St. on the second floor above Maple Street Biscuit Company.

 

 


July 17, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 17, 2020

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Wreck On Fair Oaks Road

July 17, 2020

Block By Block Hospitality Ambassadors About To Begin Patrolling Downtown


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on Friday at approximately 2:20 p.m. to the 8300 Block of Fair Oaks Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance and Block by Block are looking for new ambassadors for the district. Executive Director Steve Brookes said Block by Block was awarded the ambassador program, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Wreck On Fair Oaks Road

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on Friday at approximately 2:20 p.m. to the 8300 Block of Fair Oaks Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving a motorcycle and one motor vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open

It's up to Hamilton County administrators to decide whether schools open on time this fall. Likewise, it's up to the Hamilton County school system to make sure our children are educated both academically and socially through interaction with teachers and other students in the classroom. The school system has produced dismal academic results for several years that already do not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'm Voting For Sethi

As early voting begins across Tennessee today for the Aug. 6 primary election, a determined orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi is surging in the polls in his role as an outsider. Bill Hagerty, whose roots run deep in the Washington “swamp” and is the hand-picked choice of the Republican Party and most especially President Donald Trump, had a double digit lead in the polls ... (click for more)

Sports

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women’s track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. “We are very proud of our women’s team,” Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. “These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors