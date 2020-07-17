Block By Block Hospitality Ambassadors About To Begin Patrolling Downtown

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance and Block by Block are looking for new ambassadors for the district.

Executive Director Steve Brookes said Block by Block was awarded the ambassador program, and is looking for an operations manager, team leaders, and clean and hospitality ambassadors. He said the organization hopes to have those slots filled by early August.

“Block by Block's Program Manager and Outreach Support Specialist was also in town this week to do an assessment of the district,” said Brookes. “This assessment will help form the training specific to Chattanooga for the ambassadors to receive during their new hire training.”

The board discussed the ambassador’s job descriptions, equipment, and deployment. They also talked about the ambassador’s role in diffusing situations.

After some discussion, the Downtown Alliance has also selected their new office space. It will be located at 407 Broad St. on the second floor above Maple Street Biscuit Company.

