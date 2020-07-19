Hamilton County Has 102 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths, 1,779 More Cases

Hamilton County had 102 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Sunday. The new total is 4,262.

The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40.

Five more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 843.

Tennessee cases went up by 1,779 to a new total of 78,115.

Officials said 44,319 have recovered in the state.



Thirty-two more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,681 in the state.



Officials said 1,196,543 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is still listed with 166 deaths. It has had 16,044 cases - up from 15,711.

Shelby County has had 245 deaths, an increase of four, and 16,468 cases - up from 16,224.



Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths, and 2,322 cases - up from 2,196.

Bledsoe County is at 642 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 27 more cases, bringing the total to 1,205. There have been seven deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 394 - up 13 - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 126 cases, up five, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 63 cases - up two - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 73 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 51 cases - up four -and no deaths. Franklin County has 158 cases - up 12 - and three deaths.





