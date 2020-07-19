 Sunday, July 19, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 102 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths, 1,779 More Cases

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Hamilton County had 102 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Sunday. The new total is 4,262.

The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40.

Five more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 843.

Tennessee cases went up by 1,779 to a new total of 78,115.  

Officials said 44,319 have recovered in the state. 

Thirty-two more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,681 in the state. 

Officials said 1,196,543 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is still listed with 166 deaths. It has had 16,044 cases - up from 15,711.

Shelby County has had 245 deaths, an increase of four, and 16,468 cases - up from 16,224. 

Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths, and 2,322 cases - up from 2,196.

Bledsoe County is at 642 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 27 more cases, bringing the total to 1,205. There have been seven deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 394 - up 13 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 126 cases, up five, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 63 cases - up two - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 73 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 51 cases - up four -and no deaths. Franklin County has 158 cases - up 12 - and three deaths.



July 19, 2020

Georgia Reports 3,251 New Coronavirus Cases; 5 More Deaths In The State

July 19, 2020

Man, 30, Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Kemp Drive Saturday Evening

July 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 143,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,251. There have been 3,173 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)

A man, 30, was shot Saturday evening on Kemp Drive. At approximately 6:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Kemp Drive. Upon arrival, police ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CURTIS EDWIN 8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDYDAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports 3,251 New Coronavirus Cases; 5 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 143,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,251. There have been 3,173 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 5 more since Saturday. Hospitalizations are at 15,010 - up 49 since Saturday. Whitfield County has 67 new cases for a total of 2,246 and remains at 23. Officials ... (click for more)

Man, 30, Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Kemp Drive Saturday Evening

A man, 30, was shot Saturday evening on Kemp Drive. At approximately 6:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Kemp Drive. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. It was stated to investigators that the victim was shot ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schools Gotta Open

A Chattanooga doctor, who is married to another physician, told me the other day that just as they expected, that in the last month they became infected with the COVID-19 virus. They told me their greater fears were realized when their two children, ages 15 and 13, tested positive during the recent surge of the coronavirus. “We were very, very lucky,” one told me. “We managed through ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Defeats Savannah Clovers in 3-0 Victory

Starting in lieu of Richard Dixon, Ryan Marcano made the right wing his property in the first half of the Chattanooga Football Club’s 3-0 win over Savannah Clovers FC. Marcano used an incredible first touch to control a long pass, and then exploded toward the goal-line. Savannah’s fullback had no chance at impeding his progress, and Marcano breezed forward. After leaving ... (click for more)

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors