Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital’s nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital’s Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it’s said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose ... (click for more)