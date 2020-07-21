July 21, 2020
City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth’s implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city’s employees and services will ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth’s implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city’s employees and services will operate during the day.
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413.
There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Monday.
Hospitalizations are at 15,494 - up 447 since Monday.
Whitfield County has 49 new cases for a total of 2,347 and remains at 23 deaths. ... (click for more)
Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations.
Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail.
With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)
About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital’s nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital’s Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it’s said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose ... (click for more)
When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland, ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com’s NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing.
Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large ... (click for more)