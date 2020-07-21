 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Numbers Jump To 3,413 New Coronavirus Cases; 78 More Deaths In The State

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. 

There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  78 more since Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 15,494 - up 447 since Monday. 

Whitfield County has 49 new cases for a total of 2,347 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials said 108 have been hospitalized, up six from Monday.

Walker County has added three new cases at 414 and is still at 14 deaths.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County has one new case for 88 and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 12 new cases for a total of 407 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has five new cases for 98 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 30 new cases for 1,172 and now has 49 deaths, up three from Monday.

Floyd County (Rome) has 22 new cases for 889 and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 16 new cases for 711 and has 20 deaths from coronavirus, up one from Monday. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 13,779 cases and has eight more deaths at 348. Cobb County has 8,759 cases and has 267 deaths, up three since Monday. There are now 9,950 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and has 190 deaths, up two from Monday. Gwinnett County has increased to 13,878 cases and has 204 deaths, up five from Monday.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 26 new cases for 2,343 and remains at 158 deaths.

