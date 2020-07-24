 Friday, July 24, 2020 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Numbers Rise Sharply To 4,813 New Coronavirus Cases; 82 More Deaths In The State; 399 New Hospitalizations

Friday, July 24, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 161,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,813. 

There have been 3,442 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  82 more since Thursday.

Hospitalizations are at 16,752 - up 399 since Thursday. 

Whitfield County has 60 new cases for a total of 2,539 and has 22 deaths, adjusted down one. Officials said 119 have been hospitalized, up five.

Walker County has added 14 new cases at 439 and is still at 14 deaths.
Twenty-one people have been hospitalized.

Dade County has added three cases for 92 and remains at one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 10 new cases for a total of 441 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has 10 new cases for 125 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 31 new cases for 1,283 and has 51 deaths, up one.

Floyd County (Rome) has 35 new cases for 977 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-two have been hospitalized.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 23 new cases for 772 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up one.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,221 cases and has nine more deaths at 365. Cobb County has 9,717 cases and has 282 deaths, up six. There are now 10,767 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 204 deaths, up five. Gwinnett County has increased to 14,801 cases has 213 deaths, up four.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 17 new cases for 2,428 and has 160 deaths, up one. The county has had 519 hospitalizations for coronavirus, up two.

July 24, 2020

As Parents Try To Figure Out School Options, Will Newberry's School Solutions Steps Into The Void

Chattanooga area parents now have a new resource for assisting them with the educational decisions for their children - School Solutions of Chattanooga. Serving local parents, this new educational consulting service helps parents know all their school options. Founder Will Newberry said, "Area families are fortunate to have numerous options within both the public systems as well ... (click for more)

Logan Odom, 24, Arrested After Leading Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies On Pursuit

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) captured Logan Odom, 24, after a short pursuit ending in the 3800 block of Central Avenue o n Friday, July 24, at approximately 1 p.m . A precision immobilization technique was used to affect the stop. A female occupant complained of an injury and was treated at the scene by Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Other Side Of Charlotte Vandergriff

The County Commission is like a relay race of Political Community Servants. It works well when the in-coming commissioner elect can communicate with the out going commissioner and understand the issues in their particular district. This opens assess to a wealth of information and makes possible a smooth transition and understanding of the issues in the district. When the baton is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Was ‘An Apparition’

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)

Sports

Gulf South Conference Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. "The safety and welfare of our ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Hermann Is Runner-up At Women's Oklahoma State Golf Championship

Dalton State freshman Sydney Hermann added her name to Roadrunner golfers impressing on the amateur circuit this summer finishing runner-up in the Women's Oklahoma State Amateur at The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Thursday. She lost 6 and 4 to University of Tulsa head coach Annie Young. Young is a well accomplished golfer herself. She is a two-time Utah State ... (click for more)


