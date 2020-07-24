Georgia Numbers Rise Sharply To 4,813 New Coronavirus Cases; 82 More Deaths In The State; 399 New Hospitalizations

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 161,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,813.There have been 3,442 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 82 more since Thursday.Hospitalizations are at 16,752 - up 399 since Thursday.Whitfield County has 60 new cases for a total of 2,539 and has 22 deaths, adjusted down one. Officials said 119 have been hospitalized, up five.Walker County has added 14 new cases at 439 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty-one people have been hospitalized.Dade County has added three cases for 92 and remains at one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 10 new cases for a total of 441 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has 10 new cases for 125 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 31 new cases for 1,283 and has 51 deaths, up one.Floyd County (Rome) has 35 new cases for 977 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-two have been hospitalized.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 23 new cases for 772 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up one.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,221 cases and has nine more deaths at 365. Cobb County has 9,717 cases and has 282 deaths, up six. There are now 10,767 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 204 deaths, up five. Gwinnett County has increased to 14,801 cases has 213 deaths, up four.Dougherty County (Albany) has 17 new cases for 2,428 and has 160 deaths, up one. The county has had 519 hospitalizations for coronavirus, up two.