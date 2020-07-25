 Saturday, July 25, 2020 84.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Georgia Has 3,787 New Coronavirus Cases; 53 More Deaths In The State; 277 New Hospitalizations

Saturday, July 25, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 165,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,787. 

There have been 3,495 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  53 more since Friday.

Hospitalizations are at 17,029 - up 277 since Friday. 

Whitfield County has 32 new cases for a total of 2,571 and remains at 22 deaths. Officials said 123 have been hospitalized, up four.

Walker County has added 14 new cases at 453 and is still at 14 deaths.
Twenty-one people have been hospitalized.

Dade County has added three cases for 95 and remains at one death. Six have been hospitalized, up one.

Catoosa County has six new cases for a total of 447 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has nine new cases for 134 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 35 new cases for 1,318 and remains at 51 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 40 new cases for 1,017 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-four have been hospitalized, up two.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 30 new cases for 802 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,649 cases and has seven more deaths at 372. Cobb County has 10,009 cases and has 287 deaths, up five. There are now 11,025 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 206 deaths, up two. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,134 cases has 216 deaths, up three.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 23 new cases for 2,451 and has 162 deaths, up two. The county has had 519 hospitalizations for coronavirus.

July 25, 2020

Former Medical Staffing Business Owner Indicted On Multiple Charges

A multi-year investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Pulaski woman on multiple counts, including TennCare fraud, forgery and identity theft. TBI special agents received information indicating that Cathy Taylor, the then-owner of Five Star Medical Staffing

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALILES, TRISTINA 8230 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR ----- BARNES, BRENDAN 1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EVADING ARREST DRIVING

Opinion

The Other Side Of Charlotte Vandergriff

The County Commission is like a relay race of Political Community Servants. It works well when the in-coming commissioner-elect can communicate with the out-going commissioner and understand the issues in their particular district. This opens access to a wealth of information and makes possible a smooth transition and understanding of the issues in the district. When the baton is

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So often the funniest things that happen are simply "that tingling moment" when you are actually startled, and then the laughter explodes within you and no matter how hard the struggle, your dance with hilarity cannot be stopped nor denied. We at The Saturday Funnies are told a very polished and prim elementary school teacher – and longtime Sunday School figure – was taken by

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Open Season Saturday at Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves open their 2020 US League One season playing at Tormenta FC in Statesboro, GA on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Red Wolves and US League One announced the schedule last week with each team playing a total of 16 regular season games, with each club set to face every other team at least once over the course of the schedule. The top

Trailblazing Tori Miller Is Ready For Job As Skyhawks GM

A G-League general manager must wear many hats and be proficient at a multitude of tasks in order to run a successful team. They must have keen eye for talent and be able to find diamonds where others see rocks. They must also know how to manage a team with near-constant turnover, where their rosters are instantaneously changed by call-ups and demotions. Lastly, a GM must have the


