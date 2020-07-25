Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 165,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,787.There have been 3,495 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 53 more since Friday.Hospitalizations are at 17,029 - up 277 since Friday.Whitfield County has 32 new cases for a total of 2,571 and remains at 22 deaths. Officials said 123 have been hospitalized, up four.Walker County has added 14 new cases at 453 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty-one people have been hospitalized.Dade County has added three cases for 95 and remains at one death. Six have been hospitalized, up one.Catoosa County has six new cases for a total of 447 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has nine new cases for 134 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 35 new cases for 1,318 and remains at 51 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 40 new cases for 1,017 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-four have been hospitalized, up two.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 30 new cases for 802 and has 21 deaths from coronavirus, up one. Fifty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 15,649 cases and has seven more deaths at 372. Cobb County has 10,009 cases and has 287 deaths, up five. There are now 11,025 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 206 deaths, up two. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,134 cases has 216 deaths, up three.Dougherty County (Albany) has 23 new cases for 2,451 and has 162 deaths, up two. The county has had 519 hospitalizations for coronavirus.