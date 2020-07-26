Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
-----
-----
BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART
2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
-----
BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK
185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 373216756
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
-----
-----
-----
DUNBAR, ROBERT S
1815 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASAAULT)
-----
FOWLER, LARRY LELAND
4102 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
THEFT OVER 2500
-----
GARIBOVIC, FAJKO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
-----
-----
HICKAMAN, JESSICA M
6237 BREZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
-----
-----
-----
-----
HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE
436 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD APT 4A DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $10000 (IN TRANSIT TO RHEA)
-----
-----
-----
-----
MCCURDY, DEANNA NICOLE
620 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
-----
-----
MORALES, OSCAR
718 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
SMITH, SONYA ANETTN
345 GREENE LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSIONOF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF SCH 2
-----
-----
-----
-----
Here are the mug shots:
|AVELEZ, ROSALINDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BENTON, DESMON D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUKE, GREGORY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUKE, LISA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOFF, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAWKINS, PHILIP DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
|
|HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JESUS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, IMAN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, (FOR DUI)
|
|MCFARLAND, SHAKYRAH CYMANDE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|PATTERSON, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REVIERE, ANTHONY EUGEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, HERSHELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBINSON, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- (IN TRANSIT TO KNOX ) BURGLRY
|
|SANDERS, RACHEL CLARK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
|
|SERRE, TODD A
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
|TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|VICKERS, DANNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/07/1958
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMASA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|