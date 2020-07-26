Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVELEZ, ROSALINDA

2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BENTON, DESMON D

2720 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART

2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 373216756

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

BYNUM, JOSEPH R

3140 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

DUKE, GREGORY ANDREW

515 TJ LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

DUKE, LISA CHRISTINE

15 TJ LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

DUNBAR, ROBERT S

1815 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASAAULT)

-----

FOWLER, LARRY LELAND

4102 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

THEFT OVER 2500

-----

GARIBOVIC, FAJKO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

GOFF, FRANKIE LEE

1329 SOUTH SINOMOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

HAWKINS, PHILIP DAVID

1568 CLAYTON ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

HICKAMAN, JESSICA M

6237 BREZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

BURGLARY

ASSAULT

-----

HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS

7630 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113418

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT UNDER $1,000

-----

HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE

436 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD APT 4A DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $10000 (IN TRANSIT TO RHEA)

-----

JESUS, JOSE LUIS

9 AVIATION DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

JONES, IMAN DESMOND

511B ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

JONES, MICHAEL ADAM

201 EADS STREET APT 445 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, (FOR DUI)

-----

MCCURDY, DEANNA NICOLE

620 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

