Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVELEZ, ROSALINDA
2702 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BENTON, DESMON D
2720 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART
2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK
185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 373216756
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BYNUM, JOSEPH R
3140 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DUKE, GREGORY ANDREW
515 TJ LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
DUKE, LISA CHRISTINE
15 TJ LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DUNBAR, ROBERT S
1815 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASAAULT)
-----
FOWLER, LARRY LELAND
4102 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
THEFT OVER 2500
-----
GARIBOVIC, FAJKO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
GOFF, FRANKIE LEE
1329 SOUTH SINOMOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HAWKINS, PHILIP DAVID
1568 CLAYTON ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
HICKAMAN, JESSICA M
6237 BREZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
-----
HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS
7630 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113418
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1,000
-----
HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE
436 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD APT 4A DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $10000 (IN TRANSIT TO RHEA)
-----
JESUS, JOSE LUIS
9 AVIATION DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
JONES, IMAN DESMOND
511B ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
201 EADS STREET APT 445 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, (FOR DUI)
-----
MCCURDY, DEANNA NICOLE
620 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MCFARLAND, SHAKYRAH CYMANDE
1470 BOULDON CROSS ROAD ATLANTA, 30316
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
2005 Cleveland Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
-----
MORALES, OSCAR
718 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
PATTERSON, JOHN ALLEN
321 HILLS VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
-----
PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA
1164 LADD SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
REVIERE, ANTHONY EUGEN
2324 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042701
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ROBERTS, HERSHELL DEAN
1365 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 373478018
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
ROBINSON, WAYNE
807 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053532
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(IN TRANSIT TO KNOX ) BURGLRY
-----
SANDERS, RACHEL CLARK
541E MANNING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
-----
SERRE, TODD A
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
-----
SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
SMITH, SONYA ANETTN
345 GREENE LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSIONOF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF SCH 2
-----
SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3198 PEA VINE ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
-----
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
-----
VICKERS, DANNY LEE
6510 DUQUANCE DRIVE FORT MYERS, 33919
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
-----
WILLIAMS, THOMASA
1503 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AVELEZ, ROSALINDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENTON, DESMON D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUKE, GREGORY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUKE, LISA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOFF, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAWKINS, PHILIP DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JESUS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, IMAN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, (FOR DUI)
MCFARLAND, SHAKYRAH CYMANDE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PATTERSON, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REVIERE, ANTHONY EUGEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERTS, HERSHELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBINSON, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • (IN TRANSIT TO KNOX ) BURGLRY
SANDERS, RACHEL CLARK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
SERRE, TODD A
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
VICKERS, DANNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/07/1958
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
WILLIAMS, THOMASA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


