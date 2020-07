Georgia Has Another Deaths From Coronavirus; 3,373 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 178,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,373 since Tuesday.



There have been 3,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 79 more since Tuesday.



Hospitalizations are at 17,64 - up 420 since Tuesday. There are 3,301 in ICU.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bartow County: 1,440 cases, up 30; 55 deaths

Catoosa County: 491 cases, up 21; 9 deaths, up one

Chattooga County: 158 cases, up two; 2 deaths

Dade County: 102 cases, up two; 1 death

Doughtery County: 2,523 cases, up 30; 167 deaths, up 1

Floyd County: 1,138 cases, up 35; 15 deaths

Gordon County: 923 cases, up 31; 23 deaths

Walker County: 504 cases, up 14; 14 deaths

Whitfield County: 2,881 cases, up 69; 24 deaths

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:

Cobb County: 10,653 cases; 297 deaths

DeKalb County: 11,679 cases; 213 deaths

Fulton County: 16,867 cases; 381 deaths

Gwinnett County: 16,255 cases; 223 deaths