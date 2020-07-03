Police Find Motorcycle Chop Shop At Hixson Residence

Patrol officers on Monday found a stolen motorcycle at 5237 Donlyn Lane. Jackson Clark, 22, was taken into custody. Also at the scene was Charles Spurgeon.

Clark consented to a home search once officers arrived. A motorcycle was found inside the residence with the VIN covered.

Police said the triple tree was cracked and repaired with a JB weld, and the front fender and fairings were changed to white with red stripes, and there was a new cover for the gas tank. A new switch was also installed to bypass the ignition.

Police said that outside the home, there was a U-Haul van “used in the theft of the bikes.”

Inside the van was a single ramp and a piece of wood to put the motorcycles on along with tie-downs and “several tools that would be used in the theft of the motorcycles.” Inside the house, police said they found a Yamaha motorcycle engine that they believed belonged to someone else.

They also found several other parts, which police said indicated Clark took apart bikes and rebuilt them to disguise who they belonged to. There was also a stolen checkbook from Cookeville Tn., as well as prescription pad from Chattanooga Pediatrics with detailed information about vehicles and addresses.

Clark and Spurgeon were taken to the police service center for an interview. Police said Clark denied knowing anything about the motorcycles or the U-Haul van. However, he eventually admitted he was responsible for stealing the vehicle and that he had also altered the motorcycle and covered the VIN.

Clark said the sheets of paper with detailed information were so future thefts could be conducted and recorded with a man named William Tranthom. Police said Clark told them Tranthom left for Florida and would not be back for two or three weeks. He also said he did not steal the other two motorcycles found at the residence.

Clark was taken to the County Jail and was charged with three counts of grading attempt, three counts of theft of property, three counts of operation of an unlawful chop shop, and three counts of altering manufacturer’s identification number.