CBL & Associates Talks With Note Holders Extend To Monday Night

Financially ailing CBL & Associates said its note holders have agreed to extend talks through Monday night.

The Chattanooga-based mall firm earlier was unable to pay certain loan obligations.

It has been in negotiations with the note holders for several weeks.

Thus far, forebearance agreements have been in place.

CBL properties include Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall. A number of tenants, including large ones, have been vacating malls in recent months.

The coronavirus has taken a large toll on the mall business.

CBL also is facing several costly lawsuits not related to the virus.