Bledsoe County Arson Investigation Results In Indictment And Arrest Of Spring City Man

An investigation by Bomb and Arson Fire investigators and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Spring City man, on charges including arson and burglary.

On Aug. 14, 2019, authorities began an investigation into a suspected arson on Luminary Fire Tower Road in Bledsoe County.

During the course of the investigation, detectives and officers developed information that identified Jonathan Elmer McKee, 39, as the individual responsible for the fire.

On Monday, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging McKee with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of vandalism over $10,000.

McKee was arrested on Tuesday, and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond.