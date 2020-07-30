Man, 40, Shot On 4th Avenue on Thursday Morning

A man, 40, was shot on Thursday morning on 4th Avenue.

At approximately 10:53 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2400 4th Ave on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.