Man, 40, Shot On 4th Avenue on Thursday Morning

Thursday, July 30, 2020
A man, 40, was shot on Thursday morning on 4th Avenue.
 
At approximately 10:53 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2400 4th  Ave on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  


Police Blotter: Officers Deal With Neighbor Noise Disputes; Man Under Sheets At Circle K Was Just Waiting On His Aunt

Police responded to a noise complaint at Sabrina Lane. An officer spoke with a man who said his neighbor was playing loud music and it was disturbing their residence. The officer listened inside the man's bedroom and found that the sound of the bass was vibrating the wall very loudly. He then made contact with the residents where the noise was emanating. He found an Hispanic female ... (click for more)

Bledsoe County Arson Investigation Results In Indictment And Arrest Of Spring City Man

An investigation by Bomb and Arson Fire investigators and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Spring City man, on charges including arson and burglary. On Aug. 14, 2019, authorities began an investigation into a suspected arson on Luminary Fire Tower Road in Bledsoe County. During the course of the investigation, ... (click for more)

When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'll Sign This Letter

In recent weeks “An Open Letter to the Legion of Lamentation” has begun to circulate on the Internet as more and more Americans are fed up and have heard quite enough from who I have always called “The Legion of the Miserable.” Curiously, the “legion” has never been quite as obnoxious nor bold, this evidenced by two continuous months of rioting in Portland and Chattanooga’s City ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

SSAC Postpones Soccer And Volleyball Until Spring 2021

The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that the men's and women's soccer and volleyball championships and regular season conference games will be postponed to spring 2021, with the men's and women's cross country championships remaining in the fall. Institutions maintain autonomy to practice and compete in non-conference contests in the fall. This follows the National ... (click for more)


