13 People Killed In Georgia During July 4th Holiday Travel Period

Monday, July 6, 2020

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 13 deaths across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period.  This year, the holiday travel period was 54 hours long.  It began at 6 p.m. on Friday, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Statewide, Georgia state troopers investigated 180 traffic crashes that resulted in 96 injuries.  Troopers also investigated eight fatal crashes with eight fatalities while local agencies investigated four fatal crashes with five fatalities.  Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, and Newton County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to crash investigations, state troopers arrested 322 people for driving under the influence. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued 7,609 citations and 8,679 warnings.

There were no citations issued for the executive order.

In 2019, the Fourth of July travel period was 102 hours long.

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 (8 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 (4 crashes investigated)
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 13
GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities

TotalFatalities
Troop A

GSP Paulding

 2
Troop B 0
Troop C Atlanta PD (2); Cobb Co. PD; DeKalb Co. PD 4
Troop D GSP Forsyth, Newton Co. SO 2
Troop E GSP Grovetown 1
Troop F GSP Statesboro 1
Troop G GSP Colquitt 1
Troop H GSP Valdosta 1
Troop I GSP Waycross 1


July 6, 2020

Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

July 6, 2020

Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths


13 People Killed In Georgia During July 4th Holiday Travel Period

Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

