13 People Killed In Georgia During July 4th Holiday Travel Period

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 13 deaths across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period. This year, the holiday travel period was 54 hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Statewide, Georgia state troopers investigated 180 traffic crashes that resulted in 96 injuries. Troopers also investigated eight fatal crashes with eight fatalities while local agencies investigated four fatal crashes with five fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, and Newton County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to crash investigations, state troopers arrested 322 people for driving under the influence. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued 7,609 citations and 8,679 warnings.

There were no citations issued for the executive order.

In 2019, the Fourth of July travel period was 102 hours long.

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 (8 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 (4 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 13