 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Former Senator Corker Gets Close View Of 29th Night Of Chattanooga Demonstrations

Monday, July 6, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

An unlikely figure was present for the 29th day of demonstrations for divestment from law enforcement. In the far corner of Miller Park, away from the fray and commotion, sat former United States senator and Chattanooga mayor Bob Corker. He quietly observed what the organizers had to say, and then left the park once the march began.

“No thank you. I’m just here to listen,” said the former senator when asked for a comment.

As is usually the case, “I Can’t Breath Chattanooga” organizers Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams and Marie Mott spoke to the crowd of 50 or so people before they marched around and through downtown Chattanooga.

“Today is day 29 of civil unrest, and many of us have been out here since day one practicing our first amendment right,” said Mr. Williams. “It’s not many of us, but it’s plenty of us.”

As he has many other times, Mr. Williams called for the resignation of the five sheriff’s deputies who were involved in the arrest of Reginald Arrington. He demanded more accountability from Hamilton County’s most visible branch of law enforcement.

“We’ve seen how our sheriff has run his department like the mafia, and refuses to hold his deputies accountable,” said Mr. Williams. “We are demanding the firing, and that criminal charges be brought to the five deputies who beat our brother Mr. Reginald Arrington Jr.”

“We are demanding that our County Commissioners divest from the bulky sheriff’s department and directly into our school system, public transportation, black and brown non-profits, and other initiatives that will help the black and brown community.”

Marie Mott echoed what her fellow organizer said, expanding on what she saw as the benefits of further investing in the community and schools.

“We have, I believe that is Mr. Bob Corker over there in the corner, who gentrified downtown and turned it into this bustling place for white people,” said Ms. Mott. “Yet he isn’t one of the people who is trying to bring Kirkman Technical High School back to the city. We’ve had mayors since Mr. Corker, and yet we still do not have a state-of-the-art facility that can connect us to the fastest Internet in the world to be able to code, participate in the future of manufacturing which is robotics, or be competitive citizens for a world economy.”

Ms. Mott also said that if children in the high-crime areas have well-funded school and recreational centers, crime would go down.

“If the statistics under several presidents show that when you invest in people, you lessen the outcome of crime and perpetual cycles of poverty, then I have a question,” said Ms. Mott. “If they know investing in people will solve the problem and they refuse to do that, it seems intentional that they want to subject certain populations to criminal activity and poverty.”

After this speech, the crowd of 50 or so people gathered and began their march around Chattanooga.


July 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 6, 2020

Lesser-Known U.S. Senate Candidates Make Pitch To Chattanooga Pachyderm Club Members

July 6, 2020

Former Senator Corker Gets Close View Of 29th Night Of Chattanooga Demonstrations


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLET, RALF 9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty may be the most well-known candidates to replace Lamar Alexander, but they are far from the only ones. The downtown Pachyderm Club provided a platform for some of ... (click for more)

An unlikely figure was present for the 29th day of demonstrations for divestment from law enforcement. In the far corner of Miller Park, away from the fray and commotion, sat former United States ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLET, RALF 9420 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARRETT, LEESA SNOW 1820 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Lesser-Known U.S. Senate Candidates Make Pitch To Chattanooga Pachyderm Club Members

Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty may be the most well-known candidates to replace Lamar Alexander, but they are far from the only ones. The downtown Pachyderm Club provided a platform for some of the lesser-known senatorial candidates in the 2020 race. Aaron Pettigrew, Roy Dale Cope and Jon Henry all told the club why they are the best man for the job. Jon Henry, a former Marine ... (click for more)

Opinion

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger’s downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the “ no divert” policy. This policy put undo pressure on every ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors