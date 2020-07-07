Loeffler Co-Sponsors Bill To Restrict Federal Funds From Jurisdictions "Ruled By Anarchy"

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) co-sponsored legislation "to restrict taxpayer funding from cities that allow jurisdictions to be ruled by anarchy while providing no basic services to their residents."

The Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act, led by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), would restrict federal funding for “anarchist jurisdictions,” or jurisdictions "that abdicate their constitutional duty to their citizens to uphold the rule of law and to provide police, fire, or emergency medical services. In the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle, Washington, the police were forced out and a string of shootings have left two dead.

Recently, protesters in Atlanta have shut down roads in the area Rayshard Brooks was killed last month. Violence has persisted in the area, and over the weekend two were killed, including an eight-year-old girl.

Senator Loeffler said, “In Atlanta, we have seen lawlessness escalate, resulting in heartbreaking violence once again over the weekend. We cannot allow our cities and communities to fall into a state of anarchy, and I applaud Governor Kemp for taking steps to ensure Atlanta does not resemble Seattle.

“This commonsense legislation will restrict federal funding from municipalities that foster or turn a blind eye to chaos in their jurisdictions. We owe it to the American people to stand strong with the rule of law to help keep our country safe.”

Senator Loeffler previously introduced the Protecting Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement Act, which would withhold federal highway safety funding "from states or local governments that reduce funding for law enforcement entities without a clear budgetary need."