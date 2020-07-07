 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Loeffler Co-Sponsors Bill To Restrict Federal Funds From Jurisdictions "Ruled By Anarchy"

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) co-sponsored legislation "to restrict taxpayer funding from cities that allow jurisdictions to be ruled by anarchy while providing no basic services to their residents."

 

The Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act, led by U.S.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), would restrict federal funding for “anarchist jurisdictions,” or jurisdictions "that abdicate their constitutional duty to their citizens to uphold the rule of law and to provide police, fire, or emergency medical services. In the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle, Washington, the police were forced out and a string of shootings have left two dead.

 

Recently, protesters in Atlanta have shut down roads in the area Rayshard Brooks was killed last month. Violence has persisted in the area, and over the weekend two were killed, including an eight-year-old girl.

 

Senator Loeffler said, “In Atlanta, we have seen lawlessness escalate, resulting in heartbreaking violence once again over the weekend. We cannot allow our cities and communities to fall into a state of anarchy, and I applaud Governor Kemp for taking steps to ensure Atlanta does not resemble Seattle.

 

“This commonsense legislation will restrict federal funding from municipalities that foster or turn a blind eye to chaos in their jurisdictions. We owe it to the American people to stand strong with the rule of law to help keep our country safe.”

 

Senator Loeffler previously introduced the Protecting Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement Act, which would withhold federal highway safety funding "from states or local governments that reduce funding for law enforcement entities without a clear budgetary need."


Erlanger Treats 12 Patients For Fireworks Related Injuries Over 4th Of July Weekend

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Fleischmann: Once Again, The Homeland Security Bill Does Not Include Any Funds For Continued Border Wall Construction


Erlanger Health System Emergency Departments treated 12 patients with injuries related to Fourth of July activities. These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Tuesday Congressman Chuck Fleischmann delivered opening remarks at the FY 2021 Homeland Security Subcommittee Markup. The full text of Congressman Fleischmann's opening remarks as delivered



The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive.

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this 'Defund the Police' is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you've heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That's 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. "Joe" Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN'S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN,


