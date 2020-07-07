Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Cleveland, Tn., Mayor Kevin Brooks has been hospitalized and diagnosed with coronavirus.

He said in a letter to Cleveland residents that he was first diagnosed with double pneumonia, then he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Brooks said he is now strongly urging those who go out in the public to wear masks, saying, "This is a dangerous disease."

The former state legislator said, "I wanted to write and send my personal thanks from me and my family for the outpouring of care and concern during my recent hospitalization. The support is overwhelming and we are all truly grateful.

"Second, I'd like to thank the team at Tennova Hospital for taking extra care during my original diagnosis of double pneumonia as well as a new secondary diagnosis of positive for COVIDd-19.

"Our infectious disease specialists, hospitalists and pulmonologists are working diligently to clear all underlying medical issues as well as now clearing COVID-19.

"I am making this statement to ask everyone to wear a mask when in public. If not for me, then do it for your family and your loved ones.

"This is a very dangerous disease and we can slow this local increase and spread. I am a rule follower. I am a hand washer. I am a hand sanitizer. I am a social distancer. Alone these actions were not enough.

"We also need to add wearing masks in public areas.

"Again, don't wait to be asked. Wear a mask.

"Again, thank you for your care and concern. This is truly the city with spirit and it's an honor to serve as your mayor. I will see you all soon."