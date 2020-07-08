Number Increasing Of Those With Coronavirus In Chattanooga Hospitals And ICUs; State Has 20 More Deaths, Largest Case Increase; Bradley Has 101 More Cases

The number of coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals is increasing and is up to 56. Thirty-three of those are from Hamilton County.



The number of those in Intensive Care has increased to 21.

Hamilton County has had 94 more coronavirus cases to bring the number to 3,076.

Deaths remain at 36.

There have been 20 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 685.

Cases in Tennessee rose by 2,472, bringing the total to 55,986. That is a new one-day record. Of the total, 32,736 have recovered.



Officials said 73 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,023.

Tennessee has now passed 950,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 132 deaths - an increase of five. It has had 12,234 cases - up from 11,559.

Shelby County has had 208 deaths - an increase of six - and 12,549 cases - up from 12,176 cases.

Knoxville has had another death and is now up to nine after holding at five for a lengthy time. It has had 1,392 cases - up from 1,309.

Bledsoe County is at 624 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 101 more cases, bringing the total to 874. There have been four deaths. Both Mayor Kevin Brooks and former Mayor Tom Rowland and his wife, Sandra, have it.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 293 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 87 cases - up eight - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and now with two deaths. Meigs County is at 34 cases. Franklin County has 101 cases - up 11 - and three deaths.





