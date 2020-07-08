 Wednesday, July 8, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Number Increasing Of Those With Coronavirus In Chattanooga Hospitals And ICUs; State Has 20 More Deaths, Largest Case Increase; Bradley Has 101 More Cases

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The number of coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals is increasing and is up to 56. Thirty-three of those are from Hamilton County.

 

The number of those in Intensive Care has increased to 21.

 

Hamilton County has had 94 more coronavirus cases to bring the number to 3,076.

 

Deaths remain at 36. 

 

There have been 20 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 685.

 

Cases in Tennessee rose by 2,472, bringing the total to 55,986. That is a new one-day record. Of the total, 32,736 have recovered.

Officials said 73 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,023.

Tennessee has now passed 950,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 132 deaths - an increase of five. It has had 12,234 cases - up from 11,559.

 

Shelby County has had 208 deaths - an increase of six - and 12,549 cases - up from 12,176 cases.

 

Knoxville has had another death and is now up to nine after holding at five for a lengthy time. It has had 1,392 cases - up from 1,309.

Bledsoe County is at 624 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 101 more cases, bringing the total to 874. There have been four deaths. Both Mayor Kevin Brooks and former Mayor Tom Rowland and his wife, Sandra, have it. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 293 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 87 cases - up eight - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and now with two deaths. Meigs County is at 34 cases. Franklin County has 101 cases - up 11 - and three deaths.


 


July 8, 2020

A man, 37, was shot early Wednesday morning, and the suspect tried to steal his motorcycle. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street. CDOT will post public notice signs ... (click for more)

Harrison Ellison, 18, is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on multiple charges after a series of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred on June 12. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office ... (click for more)



A man, 37, was shot early Wednesday morning, and the suspect tried to steal his motorcycle. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of East 34th Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. ... (click for more)

CDOT Announces Houston Street Two-Way Conversion Begins July 23

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street. CDOT will post public notice signs at each intersection. The traffic lane to change direction will be closed starting July 23. Houston Street will open to two-way traffic between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street on Aug. 6. (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Let The Hamilton County Schools Bamboozle You Again - And Response (2)

So, as of today, the schools are planning to reopen, in full, on Aug. 12. I fully expect that to change shortly after they arrive back. I think there will be one or two weeks of classes and then back to virtual school it will be, because that is how they can draw full paychecks while doing very, very little actual work. Schools shut down in March and then changed over to “virtual” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: NBC Views Our Plight

For quite some time I have immersed myself in what I call “My Morning Readings.” With each new day, I scan my emails and then I walk through a garden of websites, searching for knowledge. We should never outgrow learning and through this process, I come up with things I enjoy sharing with my readers. One of my “hot buttons” in my daily peruse is my home - Chattanooga. I have forever ... (click for more)

Sports

Date Changes For U.S. Amateur At Honors Course Due To Tornado Damage

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday, announced changes to future U.S. Senior Amateur Championship host sites. The Country Club of Detroit, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mi., will be the site of the 66th championship in 2021, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The Honors Course, in Ooltewah, will host the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur on Aug. 24-29, 2024. The Country Club ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Ben Rebne Wins 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award

Ben Rebne added another award to the trophy case on Wednesday as the NAIA's 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award recipient. Rebne becomes the third Roadrunner to win the prestigious award following Sean Elliott in 2015 and S.M. Lee in 2017 & 2018. With four winners of the award, Dalton State ranks tied for second with Arizona State and Georgia Tech on the all-time list with four. Oklahoma ... (click for more)


