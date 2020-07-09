Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CANADA, ERIC G
1400 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CANION, REBECCA ANN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 215 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMINGO, KAYLA M
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE
602 MOUNTAIN WOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GERKEY, STANLEY OWEN
1827 S NOPONE VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, JAMES LEBRON
11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 373798227
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRECO, TONI MARIE
16648 N STAR CIR SALE CREEK, 373737756
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN
921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE
1723 STUMP HOLLOW RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLMES, RYAN HEATH
230 HIDDEN FOREST DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JAMES, ANTHONY WAYNE
644 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KIRK, MARVIN LEE
1600 ALTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $20,000
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LUCAS, CECILIA
3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LUTHERR, KIMBER
2189 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAYE, DAVID EUGENE
672 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
4955 LAVENDER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PALMS, STANLEY R
807 BALES CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE
3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374111567
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
1000 BETSY PATT DRIVE JASPER, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 35480
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 31600
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 41394
STROZAK, LUCAS MARK
1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT (BY PHONE)
TALLENT, HEATHER DANTA
2908 EDWARD POINT ROAD SINGLE MOUNTAION, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO
1621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
TURNER, JESSICA ELSIE
19 WEST MEDBROOK DR RED BANL, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ROBBERY (ATTEMPTED)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
WARREN, HARRISON BRITT
7810 DUNWODY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|CANADA, ERIC G
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
|EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|GERKEY, STANLEY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GRANT, JAMES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|GRECO, TONI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
|HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HOLMES, RYAN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|KIRK, MARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $20,000
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|LUCAS, CECILIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|LUTHERR, KIMBER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|PALMS, STANLEY R
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 35480
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 31600
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 41394
|TALLENT, HEATHER DANTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
|TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/02/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
|WARREN, HARRISON BRITT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
