Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CANADA, ERIC G
1400 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 215 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DOMINGO, KAYLA M
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE
602 MOUNTAIN WOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GERKEY, STANLEY OWEN
1827 S NOPONE VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRANT, JAMES LEBRON
11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 373798227
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
GRECO, TONI MARIE
16648 N STAR CIR SALE CREEK, 373737756
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN
921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
---
HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE
1723 STUMP HOLLOW RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLMES, RYAN HEATH
230 HIDDEN FOREST DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
JAMES, ANTHONY WAYNE
644 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KIRK, MARVIN LEE
1600 ALTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $20,000
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
LUCAS, CECILIA
3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
LUTHERR, KIMBER
2189 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAYE, DAVID EUGENE
672 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
4955 LAVENDER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PALMS, STANLEY R
807 BALES CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE
3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374111567
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
1000 BETSY PATT DRIVE JASPER, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 35480
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 31600
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 41394
---
STROZAK, LUCAS MARK
1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT (BY PHONE)
---
TALLENT, HEATHER DANTA
2908 EDWARD POINT ROAD SINGLE MOUNTAION, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDO
1621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
TURNER, JESSICA ELSIE
19 WEST MEDBROOK DR RED BANL, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ROBBERY (ATTEMPTED)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
WARREN, HARRISON BRITT
7810 DUNWODY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

