Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CANADA, ERIC G

1400 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374024704

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 215 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DOMINGO, KAYLA M

3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE

602 MOUNTAIN WOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

GERKEY, STANLEY OWEN

1827 S NOPONE VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRANT, JAMES LEBRON

11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 373798227

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

GRECO, TONI MARIE

16648 N STAR CIR SALE CREEK, 373737756

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN

921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

---

HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE

1723 STUMP HOLLOW RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOLMES, RYAN HEATH

230 HIDDEN FOREST DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

JAMES, ANTHONY WAYNE

644 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KIRK, MARVIN LEE

1600 ALTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER $20,000

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

LUCAS, CECILIA

3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37307

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIO.

Here are the mug shots:

CANADA, ERIC G

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/10/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASS EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GERKEY, STANLEY OWEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANT, JAMES LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GRECO, TONI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLMES, RYAN HEATH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION KIRK, MARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $20,000

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LUCAS, CECILIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT LUTHERR, KIMBER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

FAILURE TO APPEAR PALMS, STANLEY R

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/14/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 35480

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 31600

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DOCKET 41394