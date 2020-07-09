 Thursday, July 9, 2020 75.0°F   thunderstorm heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Record 71 In Hospital With Coronavirus; Tennessee Has 25 More Deaths

Thursday, July 9, 2020

The number of coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals has risen to the highest level yet - 71. That includes 37 from Hamilton County.

 

The previous high was 65 on June 10.

 

The number of those in Intensive Care has dropped back down to 17.

 

Hamilton County has had 104 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,180.

 

Deaths remain at 36. 

 

There have been 25 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 710.

 

Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,605, bringing the total to 57,591. Of the total, 33,609 have recovered.

Officials said 65 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,088.

Tennessee has now passed 972,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 138 deaths - an increase of six. It has had 12,549 cases - up from 12,234.

 

Shelby County has had 208 deaths - an increase of six - and 12,842 cases - up from 12,549.

 

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,471 cases - up 79.

Bledsoe County is at 625 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 15 more cases, bringing the total to 889. There have been four deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 294 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 90 cases - up three - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 43 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and now with two deaths. Meigs County is at 35 cases. Franklin County has 104 cases and three deaths.


 


July 9, 2020

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

July 9, 2020

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

July 9, 2020

Bradley County Woman Arrested After Financially Exploiting Elderly Couple By Over $70,000


Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. ... (click for more)

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, ... (click for more)

Victoria Cyrus has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person and theft over $60,000. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. As he came outside he saw a young black female throw a rock through his front window. He said he did not know the female and that he could not state why she would break his window. After talking ... (click for more)

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, produced by Mix 104.1 WCLE. (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (11)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors