Hamilton County Has Record 71 In Hospital With Coronavirus; Tennessee Has 25 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals has risen to the highest level yet - 71. That includes 37 from Hamilton County.

The previous high was 65 on June 10.

The number of those in Intensive Care has dropped back down to 17.

Hamilton County has had 104 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,180.

Deaths remain at 36.

There have been 25 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 710.

Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,605, bringing the total to 57,591. Of the total, 33,609 have recovered.



Officials said 65 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,088.

Tennessee has now passed 972,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 138 deaths - an increase of six. It has had 12,549 cases - up from 12,234.

Shelby County has had 208 deaths - an increase of six - and 12,842 cases - up from 12,549.

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,471 cases - up 79.

Bledsoe County is at 625 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 15 more cases, bringing the total to 889. There have been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 294 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 90 cases - up three - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 43 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and now with two deaths. Meigs County is at 35 cases. Franklin County has 104 cases and three deaths.





