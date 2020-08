Democrats at one time had a solid lock on county offices in Hamilton County. But a Republican surge began in the late 1970s that had some longtime Democrats like Curtis Adams and Bill Knowles declaring for the GOP.

The pendulum may be swinging again.

Republicans had a big margin in early voting in 2016 - 10,165 to 6,785.

But it was much closer as a heavy early voting turnout ended on Saturday.

Republicans voted 14,181, but Democrats were less than 2,600 behind at 11,594.