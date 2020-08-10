Keith Smartt Running For Mayor Of Chattanooga

Keith Smartt, a businessman, entrepreneur, and Navy veteran with over two decades of experience in leadership and management, said he will be running for mayor of Chattanooga.

Mr. Smartt said, "Oscar Wilde said, 'Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.'

"This is my plan. To be myself and not a part of the politricks. I want to bring Balance to our city. I want to get away from the whoever has the most money, will have the most control.

And whoever has the control, has the power. The power should be with the people.

"I will not, be a part of trying to degrade or discredit anyone else who will be running for the office. There are too many important things WE need to focus on, then Mudslinging. I intend to be a true public servant, not a traditional Politician.

"These are some very trying times we live in. For many reasons. But now more than ever WE need to work together to fix our problems. It's not a time for fast talk or empty promises. With that said, I will not, promise anything I can’t deliver on.

"Improving the community’s economy through conservative spending and economic development is one of my priorities. Making sure the money that can be spent, will be spent in the areas that truly need it. The more money we save with well-established priorities, the more money we have, to help our citizens where needed.

"Another priority will be working very closely with the CPD in hopes to create a better relationship between them and the rest of the community. We need to set the standard for the rest of the country to follow. We have been known as the Scenic city and Gig city. The City has been all about beautification for years now. But what has that really done for the city? Sure SOME places look nice. But what about showing more love to say East Chatt? From now on, I want us to be known as the, Forward Thinking City.

"Oscar Wilde said, 'Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.'

"I was born and raised here in Chattanooga. My mother and grandfather worked for the city many years. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a part of making changes in the city when the time was right. Once I graduated from Brainerd High, I joined the Navy and was taught what true teamwork means. My years in the Navy also taught me how to be an effective leader and NOT forget that it’s the people with boots on the ground that not only make our country run, but in all walks of life.

"I want to work and speak for the people who feel they have no voice or any faith in our City government. The only way WE, can fix anything is transparency, working together. And if anyone comes to the table with a problem, also come to the table with some solutions. THIS, is how we become the Forward Thinking City.

"It's Time."