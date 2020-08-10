 Monday, August 10, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Keith Smartt Running For Mayor Of Chattanooga

Monday, August 10, 2020

Keith Smartt, a businessman, entrepreneur, and Navy veteran with over two decades of experience in leadership and management, said he will be running for mayor of Chattanooga.

Mr. Smartt said, "Oscar Wilde said, 'Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.'

"This is my plan. To be myself and not a part of the politricks. I want to bring Balance to our city. I want to get away from the whoever has the most money, will have the most control.

And whoever has the control, has the power. The power should be with the people.

"I will not, be a part of trying to degrade or discredit anyone else who will be running for the office. There are too many important things WE need to focus on, then Mudslinging. I intend to be a true public servant, not a traditional Politician.

"These are some very trying times we live in. For many reasons. But now more than ever WE need to work together to fix our problems. It's not a time for fast talk or empty promises. With that said, I will not, promise anything I can’t deliver on.

"Improving the community’s economy through conservative spending and economic development is one of my priorities. Making sure the money that can be spent, will be spent in the areas that truly need it. The more money we save with well-established priorities, the more money we have, to help our citizens where needed.

"Another priority will be working very closely with the CPD in hopes to create a better relationship between them and the rest of the community. We need to set the standard for the rest of the country to follow. We have been known as the Scenic city and Gig city. The City has been all about beautification for years now. But what has that really done for the city? Sure SOME places look nice. But what about showing more love to say East Chatt? From now on, I want us to be known as the, Forward Thinking City.

"Oscar Wilde said, 'Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.'

"I was born and raised here in Chattanooga. My mother and grandfather worked for the city many years. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a part of making changes in the city when the time was right. Once I graduated from Brainerd High, I joined the Navy and was taught what true teamwork means. My years in the Navy also taught me how to be an effective leader and NOT forget that it’s the people with boots on the ground that not only make our country run, but in all walks of life.

"I want to work and speak for the people who feel they have no voice or any faith in our City government. The only way WE, can fix anything is transparency, working together. And if anyone comes to the table with a problem, also come to the table with some solutions. THIS, is how we become the Forward Thinking City.

"It's Time."


August 10, 2020

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike’s Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

August 10, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

August 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON 446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike’s Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) – Mellow Mushroom (downtown), 205 Broad St. · August 5 (Wednesday) - Reunion Subdivision Swimming Pool, 1100 Morris Lane. · August 9 (Sunday) – The Ice Cream ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To District 1

I want to thank all of the citizens in District 1 who voted for me to continue being your Hamilton County School Board Representative. After I won the race on Thursday, I was asked by a reporter, “Why do you think the voters in District 1 continue to elect you after 16 years?” I answered, “Because I know what my job is as a school board member. It is to be the voice of the people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn’t tell we’d crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors