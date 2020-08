Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman said 16 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

He told the City Council, "It seems like every week we have another one test positive."

Chief Hyman said none of those affected has had to be hospitalized.

Most are back on duty, he said, after being off work for 14 days or less.

He said the COVID cases have added to issues of the department being short-staffed. He said a number of positions are vacant and unfilled.