Mackey Says "Social Media Blowing Up" Over Longtime Employee At 911 Allegedly Being Told She Has To Go Back To Her Natural Hair Color

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

County Commissioner Warren Mackey on Wednesday said social media "is blowing up" over the issue of a longtime employee at the 911 Center allegedly being told she must go back to her natural hair color.

He played to the commission a four-minute video of City Councilman Anthony Byrd bringing up the issue on Tuesday night at City Council.

Councilman Byrd said, "This woman has worked there for 30 years and has had the same color for say 15 years. I know about four women at the county who have purple hair and one who has pink hair."

He added,  "I know we don't have any control over the 911 Center, but we do contribute right at $5 million to the center."

City Councilman Russell Gilbert said, "These kinds of things are beginning to be a pattern at 911. They say they are on the county HR program. Has this been run through county HR?"

He said, "No one should be bullied on the job."

Commissioner Mackey said the social media response has been "that racism abounds in Hamilton County government. People are angry. They want something done about it."

Sandra Ellis, who heads county human resources, said her office is involved with the 911 office on certain matters, but not on discipline. She said different county offices are allowed to set their own policies on workplace appearance.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, "Racism has not, is not and will not be tolerated in county government. We're way past that."

He said there are few racism complaints and Ken Jordan looks into each of those and resolves them.

Commissioner Mackey asked if Mr. Jordan can be directed to look into the hair color situation at 911 and report back to the commission. County Mayor Coppinger said that would be "an overreach." He said 911 and its director are under a board. He said Mr. Jordan could only get involved if asked to do so by the 911 Board. 

 John Stuermer, 911 executive director, did not respond to an email request for comment.


August 12, 2020

Wine Over Water To Offer Different Events For 2020

August 12, 2020

Tyqurerio Malone Is 3rd Person Charged In Robert Dowdy Murder

August 12, 2020

14 Students Choose Online Only At Lookout Mountain School; Some Teaching Will Be Outdoors


The 2020 Wine Over Water Food+Wine Festival will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. After 25 years of essentially the same event being held on the Walnut Street Bridge ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have made another arrest in the June 22 murder of Robert Dowdy. Tyqurerio Malone, who had an active warrant for homicide, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Chattanooga ... (click for more)

With school beginning, there are a lot of changes, Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger told the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon. Changes from the Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Opinion

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Lunchbox Letters

You’ll remember the COVID crisis abruptly ended the 2019-20 school year in April and then followed a miserable four months where the flu effectively prohibited our children from seeing their friends, playing Little League baseball and being on the swim team. Our psychologists tell us the children have also suffered from “negative mental health issues.” Children need to begin catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)

Covenant Postpones All Fall Sports

The USA South Athletic Conference announced that it is postponing fall sports competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidents of the USA South voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition until the spring 2021 semester. The USA South sports impacted are football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's cross country, and ... (click for more)


