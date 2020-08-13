Iconic Nikki's Restaurant Site Sold To Townhome Developer For $1,580,000

Nikki's Drive In, a landmark just below the tunnel in North Chattanooga, has been sold for $1,580,000.

The sale of the iconic restaurant that featured burgers, onion rings, fried Gulf shrimp and an authentic jukebox, was to a townhome developer.

It was sold to to 895 Cherokee Townhomes Llc by James E. Jones, son of Charlie and June Jones. They were longtime operators of the restaurant. Charlie Jones died in 2009.

The restaurant has been closed since late March.

Earlier, developers had sketched out plans for townhomes or apartments at the site with a view toward the river and downtown.