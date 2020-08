Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENTRY DOUGLAS

3217 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ATKINS, KELLY MICHELLE

915 S SEMINOLE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1924 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BORJAS-GONZALES, JOSE MANFREDO

3709 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211182

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

---

CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BUGLARY

---

DANIEL, COLBY MALIEK

7711 WILBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

---

DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

1217 ASLINGER RD SALE CREEK, 373735754

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FUGATE, MICKEY DANIEL2326 LYONS LANE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---GILBRIDE, MATTHEW JAMES4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT414 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---GILMORE, JEANETTA GAIL115 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GRIMES, APRIL JOAN251 HEFTY DUTY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)---HARDY, MALCOLM LAVAUGHN107 GOODSON AVE UNIT 46 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTASSAULT (ON POLICE)---HUTSON, NICHOLAS ALAN6517 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHEROIN FOR RESALEALPROAZOLAM FOR RESALECLONAZEPAM FOR RESALEMETHADONE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN304 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. HEROIN FOR RESALE---LEDFORD, ROBBIE RONNELL466 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374122145Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MENDOZA, FERNANDO1703 CAMBRIDGE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE2520 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NATION, DAVID DALE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE1802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ONEAL, THOMAS HENDRICKS6932 WALKER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---PEARSON, NATHANIEL ALAN7025 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE1701 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045139Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072717Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SARTIN, TROY BRANDON271 G GLENDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAROBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE---SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TAYLOR, TAYSHAWN D7673 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163542Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL4716 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162213Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR35 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000---WEIR, JORDAN ALEXANDER308 ROBINHOOD RD BRENTWOOD, 37027Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, GENTRY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BORJAS-GONZALES, JOSE MANFREDO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000 CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BUGLARY DANIEL, COLBY MALIEK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000 DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FUGATE, MICKEY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS GILBRIDE, MATTHEW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

GILMORE, JEANETTA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HUTSON, NICHOLAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HEROIN FOR RESALE

ALPROAZOLAM FOR RESALE

CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE

METHADONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. HEROIN FOR RESALE MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MENDOZA, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NATION, DAVID DALE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/14/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE OAKLEY, JAKAYLA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ONEAL, THOMAS HENDRICKS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT PEARSON, NATHANIEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT