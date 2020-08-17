Kim White Names Treasurer For Mayor Try; Ken Smith Keeping Focus On City Council Race

Kim White, who headed the River City Company for almost 11 years prior to stepping down in mid-April, has filed with the election office to name a treasurer for the 2021 mayor of Chattanooga election.

Ms. White chose Mary Kilbride as treasurer.

Chattanooga has not had a female mayor in its long history.

Meanwhile, Ken Smith, who was at the top of an earlier Chattanoogan.com poll of possible mayor candidates, said he is focusing instead on returning to his City Council seat from Hixson.

Tim Kelly, local auto dealer, got into the race early, as did Monty Bruell.

Chris Dahl, who ran earlier for a County Commission seat, has also named a campaign treasurer for mayor.

The qualifying period for the March 2, 2021, city election is Oct. 19, 2020 through Dec. 17, 2020, at noon.

Mayor Andy Berke will have served the two-term limit as mayor at the end of this four-year term.

LaDarius Price named a treasurer for City Council District 5.

Raquetta Dotley filed a treasurer for District 7 and Marie Mott for District 8.