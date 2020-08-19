 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 23, Shot On Tuesday Afternoon

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A woman, 23, was shot Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.
 
Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and no suspect information was provided.
 
Officers canvassed the area of 1400 Carousel Road, but did not locate a crime scene. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

August 19, 2020

Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

August 19, 2020

Trail Work To Start To Eventually Connect Stringer's Ridge Park With White Oak Park; Red Bank Seeking Proposals For Old Middle School Site

August 19, 2020

Woman, 23, Shot On Tuesday Afternoon


The three Walker County branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System will begin providing enhanced services to the community on Monday. The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville ... (click for more)

Building a connector trail between Stringer’s Ridge in Chattanooga and White Oak Park in Red Bank was planned several years ago but construction never began. Building the trail will finally be ... (click for more)

A woman, 23, was shot Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police spoke ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

The three Walker County branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System will begin providing enhanced services to the community on Monday. The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville Public Libraries will more than double daily operational hours, provide seven day a week services and in person tutoring for the remainder of the year. The expanded public access comes ... (click for more)

Trail Work To Start To Eventually Connect Stringer's Ridge Park With White Oak Park; Red Bank Seeking Proposals For Old Middle School Site

Building a connector trail between Stringer’s Ridge in Chattanooga and White Oak Park in Red Bank was planned several years ago but construction never began. Building the trail will finally be starting. At the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners approved granting a temporary construction easement to the Trust for Public Land for access to the property ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors