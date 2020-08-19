Woman, 23, Shot On Tuesday Afternoon

A woman, 23, was shot Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 4:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.
Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and no suspect information was provided.
Officers canvassed the area of 1400 Carousel Road, but did not locate a crime scene.
