Trail Work To Start To Eventually Connect Stringer's Ridge Park With White Oak Park; Red Bank Seeking Proposals For Old Middle School Site

Building a connector trail between Stringer’s Ridge in Chattanooga and White Oak Park in Red Bank was planned several years ago but construction never began. Building the trail will finally be starting. At the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners approved granting a temporary construction easement to the Trust for Public Land for access to the property where the trail will be located. This trail will connect to an existing one in Stringer’s Ridge Park and eventually will tie into White Oak Park when phase two is complete.

Another new project will be taking place in the future at the site of the former Red Bank Middle School. The city will release a Request for Proposal on Sept. 1, with developers submitting their ideas for the best use of the property.

The school that was built in 1938 was torn down seven years. The large tract on Dayton Boulevard has stood vacant since that time.

Bids for some paving projects will be ready next week and, once the city receives them, it will be ready to move forward with paving some secondary roads. Red Bank is also waiting for grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to come in before beginning to add signalization at five locations and for paving Dayton Boulevard from Greenleaf Road to Browntown Road.

The application to the Norfolk Southern Foundation for participation in the Local Discretion Charitable Grant Program was approved by the commissioners. The city can apply for up to $5,000 with no matching funds needed. If received, the money will be used to update software for in-car videos for police vehicles.

The commissioners approved amending the fiscal year 2021 budget that began July 1, 2020 in order to carry over incumbrances and grant funding that was unused from the previous year and move them into the 2021 budget. Included are ADA improvements as well as other projects.

Mayor Ruth Jeno announced the opening of a new business in the city, Magnolia Nutrition, and she said Mario’s Pizza will soon be opening.

The Red Bank Senior Center is scheduled to reopen Sept. 7, with social distancing, masks and temperature checks required. The Red Bank Community Food Pantry located at the Red Bank United Methodist Church, will be changing its distribution time. It will be open on the first and third Thursday every month from 5-6 p.m. Drive through delivery will be continued.

Mayor Jeno also told the commissioners that the Red Bank High School marching band and football team have asked for donations because their ability to do fundraising was limited this year.

