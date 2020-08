Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; New Cases Are 3,172

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 15 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,840.There were 3,271 new cases as that total reached 193,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 19,064 - up 69 since Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 540 cases, up 11; 9 deaths; 39 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 198 cases, up 11; 2 deaths; 5 hospitalizationsDade County: 110 cases, up 1; 1 death; 6 hospitalizationsWalker County: 553 cases, up 5; 16 deaths; 27 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 3,204 cases, up 69; 27 deaths, up 1; 145 hospitalizations, up 2The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:Cobb County: 11,690 cases, up 254; 298 deaths; hospitalizations 1,308, up 3DeKalb County: 12,476 cases, up 128; 225 deaths; 1,507 hospitalizations, up 3Fulton County: 18,079 cases, up 221; 398 deaths; 1,758 hospitalizations, up 4Gwinnett County: 17,781 cases, up 270; 240 deaths, up 2; 1,996 hospitalizations, up 6