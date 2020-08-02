 Sunday, August 2, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Pulled From Hixson Duplex Fire On Sunday Night

Sunday, August 2, 2020
- photo by CFD

Chattanooga firefighters rescued one person from a burning duplex in Hixson on Sunday night. 

 

It happened at 9:10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Eldridge Road.

 

There were reports of possible entrapment in the residential blaze so a second alarm was called to bring additional units to the scene. 

 

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming out of the front of the unit on the left side of the duplex. 

 

They also found flames in the basement. 

 

Firefighters attacked the fire and conducted searches simultaneously on the first floor and in the basement. 

 

They found one person in the basement and pulled him out.

He was taken to the hospital. At this time, his injuries and condition are unknown. 

 

Residents on the right side of the duplex got out safely and were not injured. 

 

The fire was out by 10 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

 

Quint 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Engine 12, Engine 11, Squad 7, Quint 6, Battalion 2 and 3, CPD, EPB and HCEMS were on the scene along with the Hamilton County Rehab Truck Response. 

- photo by CFD

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; New Cases Are 3,172

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 15 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,840. There were 3,271 new cases as that total reached 193,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,064 - up 69 since Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 540 cases, up 11; 9 deaths; 39 ... (click for more)

Man, 19, Shot On North Hickory Street Saturday Afternoon

A man, 19, was shot Saturday afternoon on North Hickory Street.. At approximately 2:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 200 block of North Hickory Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Chattanooga Police ask anyone ... (click for more)

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Welcome to The Sunday Funnies, with apologies that these are really The Saturday Funnies delivered a day late. Every month, on the very first day, we have a time-honored ritual of “A Walk in the Garden” where we award “orchids” and “onions” to worthy recipients. Ever so often the first day of the month comes on a Saturday. Thus, the Sunday Funnies were created some time ago. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


