Man Pulled From Hixson Duplex Fire On Sunday Night

Chattanooga firefighters rescued one person from a burning duplex in Hixson on Sunday night.

It happened at 9:10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Eldridge Road.

There were reports of possible entrapment in the residential blaze so a second alarm was called to bring additional units to the scene.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming out of the front of the unit on the left side of the duplex.

They also found flames in the basement.

Firefighters attacked the fire and conducted searches simultaneously on the first floor and in the basement.

They found one person in the basement and pulled him out.

He was taken to the hospital. At this time, his injuries and condition are unknown.

Residents on the right side of the duplex got out safely and were not injured.

The fire was out by 10 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

Quint 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Engine 12, Engine 11, Squad 7, Quint 6, Battalion 2 and 3, CPD, EPB and HCEMS were on the scene along with the Hamilton County Rehab Truck Response.