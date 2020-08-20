Dalton Police Looking For Man Who Took Cash Left At ATM

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who took $230 left behind by another customer at an ATM. The victim, who told officers that she had recently suffered a stroke and was having difficulties, accidentally left the cash behind at the convenience store ATM kiosk.

The incident happened at the Circle K convenience store at 1010 East Walnut Avenue. On Aug. 14, at approximately 2 p.m., the victim used the ATM kiosk in the store to withdraw a sum of money. She accidentally left behind $230 on the counter next to the machine before leaving the store, which can be seen on the store’s surveillance video. A short time later, two men walked into the store together. One of the men is seen on video spotting the money and then taking it. The two men then left the store together. Under Georgia law, a person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when they come into control of property that they know or learn to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to their own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.



The man who took the money is a Black or Hispanic man, who was wearing a gray Chevrolet baseball cap, blue jean shorts, and a black T-shirt with an image of a pit bull on the front with the words “My bark is not as bad as my bite” on the front.



Anyone who knows this individual or who has information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.

